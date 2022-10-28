BTS’ Jin Astronaut video: ARMY calls it ‘nostalgia wrapped in a song’, Chris Martin makes special cameo

BTS’ Jin released his latest single, Astronaut, a collaboration with Coldplay on Friday. The video has a special cameo by Coldplay’s Chris Martin as well. The concept photos and the teaser of the song saw a brooding Jin as he looked at a burning spaceship. The music video is in sync with that promotional material. In the video, Jin is in search of the feeling of home as he longs to get back to familiarity.

The ARMY is loving the single as it has a special message from Jin to his fans. One of the fans pointed out that the BTS band member has ARMY written on his neck in braille in the video. Another fan called The Astronaut a nostalgic song as they wrote on Twitter, “How to explain that the #Astronaut music video feels like waking up and putting on mtv music videos while you’re getting ready for school in 8th grade. It just feels like home like a hug like nostalgia wrapped in a song that’s taking you back to a time where things were not hard and it’s Jin just like, it feels like he’s reassuring us that everything’s going to be okay.” Another fan called it the “sweetest, most beautiful song and video.”

Watch the official MV of The Astronaut here:

Jin would also be performing the single with Coldplay at their concert in Argentina on October 28. Astronaut features writing credits by Coldplay, who had earlier worked with the band for the song My Universe, which released in 2021. Chris Martin’s cameo was shared by fans on Twitter too.

CHRIS MARTIN CAMEO IN THE ASTRONAUT MV AS A NEWS REPORTER IM CRYING 😭 pic.twitter.com/f3Ai8GsNQB — hani⁷ ♡👨‍🚀 (@itsbtszone) October 28, 2022

In #Astronaut Jin has “ARMY” in braille on his neck! 💜 pic.twitter.com/OIxV9x268l — Bangtan Bryanna (@Bangtan_Bryanna) October 28, 2022

Jin’s latest song comes ahead of his enlistment for military service, and serves as the perfect farewell gift for his fans, till he and the band reconvene in 2025. Days after their euphoric Yet To Come concert in Busan, Big Hit agency had released a statement announcing that the members would be fulfilling the mandatory military service. “BIGHIT MUSIC has focused to the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that’s now. Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment,” the statement had read.

However, BTS would not be leaving without their trademark spark — as they’ve already received 19 nominations for MAMA 2022 and have reportedly submitted four entries for Grammys 2023, including Yet To Come and Jungkook’s Left And Right collaboration with Charlie Puth.