scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 24, 2022

BTS’ Jin leaves for Argentina to perform Astronaut with Coldplay; Jungkook’s glasses steal the show as he heads to Qatar

BTS’ Jin was spotted at the airport leaving for Argentina, while Jungkook was seen departing for Qatar.

JinBTS’ Jin and Jungkook were spotted at the airport. (Photo: Instagram/Big Hit)

Less than a week after BTS announced their plans for military enlistment, Jin left for Argentina to sing his new single “Astronaut” with Coldplay, while Jungkook headed to Qatar for events at FIFA World Cup 2022. Jin was spotted by the paps at the airport, adjusting his hair and smiling nervously, while Jungkook’s bespectacled look is all that ARMY has been talking about on social media.

Fans flooded the videos with comments like, “Have a safe flight! Qatar take good care of Jungkook!”

Also Read |BTS to join military: What this mic-drop worthy announcement means for K-Pop, ARMY and South Korea

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @koreadispatch

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @koreadispatch

BTS performed their last scheduled concert in Busan on October 15, and addressed ARMY, requesting them to trust them and have faith in them, regardless of what the future holds. Two days later, they announced through their agency that they would be moving forward with their mandatory military service—a topic that has been heavily discussed for the past year, with many hoping that they would be exempted. However, rather than waiting for the resolution to be passed in December, the band decided to go ahead anyway with their plans.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | The economic and political challenges awaiting the new ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economic and political challenges awaiting the new ...
Collegemates turned neighbours, slew of cases and a tiffin box blastPremium
Collegemates turned neighbours, slew of cases and a tiffin box blast
Online betting ads pop up across social media platforms, MeitY could inte...Premium
Online betting ads pop up across social media platforms, MeitY could inte...
Takeaways from Xi’s CongressPremium
Takeaways from Xi’s Congress

As Jin would be turning 30 in December, he would initiate the process, and the rest will follow according to their own schedules. Prior to departing for military service, Jin will release his single, “Astronaut”. The other members have albums in the works as they have hinted, but the release dates are not known as yet.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-10-2022 at 12:31:27 pm
Next Story

Soak in the festive spirit with a cuppa and this pinwheel samosa (recipe inside)

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan: Stars descend at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 24: Latest News
Advertisement