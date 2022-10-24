BTS’ Jin leaves for Argentina to perform Astronaut with Coldplay; Jungkook’s glasses steal the show as he heads to Qatar

Less than a week after BTS announced their plans for military enlistment, Jin left for Argentina to sing his new single “Astronaut” with Coldplay, while Jungkook headed to Qatar for events at FIFA World Cup 2022. Jin was spotted by the paps at the airport, adjusting his hair and smiling nervously, while Jungkook’s bespectacled look is all that ARMY has been talking about on social media.

Fans flooded the videos with comments like, “Have a safe flight! Qatar take good care of Jungkook!”

BTS performed their last scheduled concert in Busan on October 15, and addressed ARMY, requesting them to trust them and have faith in them, regardless of what the future holds. Two days later, they announced through their agency that they would be moving forward with their mandatory military service—a topic that has been heavily discussed for the past year, with many hoping that they would be exempted. However, rather than waiting for the resolution to be passed in December, the band decided to go ahead anyway with their plans.

As Jin would be turning 30 in December, he would initiate the process, and the rest will follow according to their own schedules. Prior to departing for military service, Jin will release his single, “Astronaut”. The other members have albums in the works as they have hinted, but the release dates are not known as yet.