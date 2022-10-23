BTS’ Jin hilariously channels Wikipedia when user asks ‘Do you know BTS’, is confused when fan asks to be his dog: ‘What?’

If there’s something that BTS’ eldest member Jin enjoys the most (apart from singing and giving electrifying performances on stage), it’s playful trolling of his own members, as well as ARMY. The vocalist, who is preparing for the release of his song Astronaut, schooled a Weverse user gently who tried to ask him ‘Do you know BTS?’ Jin copy-pasted BTS’ history from official websites in English, without changing a word. ARMY couldn’t help laughing, as it was ‘typical’ Jin behaviour.

Jin took it upon himself to respond to the strangest of questions put forth by ARMY, including one fan who asked him, “Can I be your dog?” Jin answered, “What?” Another expressed jealousy at his appearance on rapper Young-ji’s show, and shared a photo of him holding hands with her. Jin instantly replied, “I was stopping her hand, I was not holding it.” Several ARMYs commented on Twitter, expressing awe at his patience and one wrote, “Why are we like this?” Another wrote, “I can’t believe that he still gave us Moon (his single) despite everything we put him through.” One wrote, “We really don’t deserve Jin, do we?”

These Jin-like exchanges brought much solace to fans, who were rather emotional after the band announced that they would be proceeding with their military enlistment plans after a year of much discussion, debate, surveys and back-and-forth. They had their last-scheduled concert in Busan on October 15, where they performed the much-awaited Run BTS as well as several other of their old songs, including Butterfly and Run. However, Jin still has a small gift for fans before leaving, his single Astronaut is a collaboration with Coldplay, who seemed to have known about the band’s plans before even the South Korean government did.

It has been a bittersweet year for BTS and ARMY as the band had already been preparing fans for unsettling announcements since the Festa dinner 2022, where they expressed exhaustion at the K-Pop idol factory. Yet, individual members released singles and a new album (in the case of J-Hope), which kept ARMY busy for quite a while. The band will reconvene in 2025, the Big Hit statement said.