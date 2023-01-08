BTS’ Jin rehearses with water bottle before Argentina concert with Coldplay, agonises over video games in new video. ARMY says ‘bring him back’

BTS’ eldest vocalist Jin might be away for military service, but the band’s agency Big Hit and the members know how to uplift ARMY’s low spirits. Recently, a new video was uploaded on the YouTube channel Bangtan TV, detailing Jin’s visit to Argentina where he performed his song Astronaut with Coldplay. In the clip, Jin enjoys his video games, dances throughout the first day of the Coldplay concert and rehearses with a water bottle ahead of his own show.

In the first part of the video, a rather exhausted Jin tells the camera, “Reaching in 5 hours, the total air time is around 34-35 hours. I wanted to put on the best performance that I could, so this will be the first reveal. But it is tough, hard, and I have to spend the same amount of air-time back home. I’m spending 3 days moving around. From Korea to South America, it’s really the opposite side of the globe. I always wanted to travel to South America, and Coldplay gave me a really good opportunity to meet you, so I am glad about that. I’m going to the other side of the world, so now I can go anywhere.” He then follows it up by showing his food, and his desserts, and he was particularly excited about vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup. In the next part of the video, Jin plays video games and has his usual struggles as his excited screams show. After much agony, he seems to win the game and is relieved.

Following the video games segment, Jin cheers and dances at the Coldplay concert to their hit songs My Universe, Viva La Vida among others. In the last part of the video, a determined Jin practises singing Astronaut with a water bottle ahead of the performance.

Jin left for his mandatory military service on December 13. His members, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook saw him off at the military camp. Photos of the vocalist during his training have been doing the rounds, much to the dissatisfaction of many fans, who requested others to give him his privacy. Big Hit also released a statement requesting ARMY to not flood him with gifts and to not visit the center.