scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

BTS’ Jin rehearses with water bottle before Argentina concert with Coldplay, agonises over video games in new video. ARMY says ‘bring him back’

In a new Bangtan video, Jin relates his journey from South Korea to Argentina, and attends a Coldplay concert before his own performance of The Astronaut.

BTS Jin left for military service on December 13.
Listen to this article
BTS’ Jin rehearses with water bottle before Argentina concert with Coldplay, agonises over video games in new video. ARMY says ‘bring him back’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

BTS’ eldest vocalist Jin might be away for military service, but the band’s agency Big Hit and the members know how to uplift ARMY’s low spirits. Recently, a new video was uploaded on the YouTube channel Bangtan TV, detailing Jin’s visit to Argentina where he performed his song Astronaut with Coldplay. In the clip, Jin enjoys his video games, dances throughout the first day of the Coldplay concert and rehearses with a water bottle ahead of his own show.

In the first part of the video, a rather exhausted Jin tells the camera, “Reaching in 5 hours, the total air time is around 34-35 hours. I wanted to put on the best performance that I could, so this will be the first reveal. But it is tough, hard, and I have to spend the same amount of air-time back home. I’m spending 3 days moving around. From Korea to South America, it’s really the opposite side of the globe. I always wanted to travel to South America, and Coldplay gave me a really good opportunity to meet you, so I am glad about that. I’m going to the other side of the world, so now I can go anywhere.” He then follows it up by showing his food, and his desserts, and he was particularly excited about vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup.  In the next part of the video, Jin plays video games and has his usual struggles as his excited screams show. After much agony, he seems to win the game and is relieved.

Also Read |BTS: Jin tells ARMY that he felt like a burden when he couldn’t perform at concert, upset V gives him a kick. Watch

Following the video games segment, Jin cheers and dances at the Coldplay concert to their hit songs My Universe, Viva La Vida among others. In the last part of the video, a determined Jin practises singing Astronaut with a water bottle ahead of the performance.

Jin left for his mandatory military service on December 13. His members, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook saw him off at the military camp. Photos of the vocalist during his training have been doing the rounds, much to the dissatisfaction of many fans, who requested others to give him his privacy. Big Hit also released a statement requesting ARMY to not flood him with gifts and to not visit the center.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
In hijab protest district, over 50% dip in minority students’ count in go...
In hijab protest district, over 50% dip in minority students’ count in go...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-01-2023 at 09:44 IST
Next Story

‘Will I have to touch PM’s feet?’ No end to Centre-Bengal MNREGS dues tussle

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shehnaaz Gill forces Guru Randhawa to look at her in hilarious ‘Moon Rise’ BTS
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close