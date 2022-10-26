BTS’ Jin arrives in Argentina, apologises to ARMY for using private airport exit after crowds throng building: ‘I was afraid you might get hurt’

Argentina turned purple to warmly welcome BTS’ eldest vocalist, Jin (Kim Seokjin), who is in the city to perform his new single Astronaut with Coldplay. However, there was such a crowd awaiting a glimpse of the star that he had to use the private exit. The singer duly apologised for not being able to greet fans and took to Weverse to express his thoughts.

Jin wrote, ” I arrived safely in Argentina. I want to apologise to everyone who was waiting at the airport There were so many people gathered up and I afraid you might get hurt. So I couldn’t go through from that way. I really wanted to see you, but I’m sorry. I hope I can see you in the concert.” One fan shared how one road was blocked for him, after the airport crowd. “THey cut off the road and treating him like a ROYALTY just wow KING SEOKJIN.”

Meanwhile, Jin continued to entertain fans’s questions on Weverse and even asked for some recommendations on what to eat in Argentina. He didn’t miss a chance to playfully troll a fan as well, as one wrote to him, “Meat in Argentina is delicious! Try for once.” Jin wrote back, “Meat in Argentina is delicious!”

Jin will perform his new single “Astronaut” with Coldplay on October 29. He had earlier shared the teaser of the music video, and concept photos as well. The vocalist will turn 30 in December and will go ahead with mandatory military service. The rest of the members will follow suit according to their promotional schedules.