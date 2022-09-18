BTS: Jimin’s latest photos with The Arcades sparks further speculation on his solo debut PJM1, ARMY is certain that it will be a ‘game changer’

While BTS collectively continues to be on a break from making music, ARMY shouldn’t be too upset as the individual members are busy with their solo careers. After J-Hope’s euphoric success with Jack In The Box, several other singles and collaborations such as Left And Right, Sexy Nukim and Bad Decisions, it appears to be Jimin’s turn next, to churn out something new. ARMY is certain that the vocalist will also announce his solo debut. Jimin, who visited the US to support J-Hope during his Lollapalooza performance, stayed on and was photographed with producer Tommy Brown.

Now, singer-songwriter duo Arcades shared a photo with the BTS member captioned “The best team ever! An amazing few days with everyone at Hybe! @pdogg428 your studio is insane! Big love to @slowrabbit_no1 @ghstlxxp @prod_evan for making us feel so welcome. And of course Jimin @bts.bighitofficial so great to finally meet in person after so many years of working together!”

The British music production duo have collaborated with several other K-Pop bands, including BTS before.

Needless to say, ARMY is thrilled and are expecting an announcement from Jimin anytime soon. One fan wrote, “Something great is coming…” Another added, “Thank you for sharing! so excited for #JIMIN solo album.” One wrote, “Thanks for your hard work and sharing this moment, PJM1 is coming, so excited!” Another wrote, “All these producers with Jiminie? I’m not ready for PJM1.” Others are sure it’s going to be a game-changer. Earlier Jimin had hinted about the album, when he apologised for being late to wish RM on his birthday, saying that he was busy recording. There’s a lot of solos to look forward to, as RM has teased that his album might just be ready by the end of the year too.

Meanwhile, BTS will perform in Busan in October, though the logistics regarding whether the concert will be free is still being debated.