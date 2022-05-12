BTS: Jimin’s solo demo track doesn’t make it to Proof album CD 3, ARMY fumes at ‘unfair treatment’

While the excitement regarding BTS’ new album has reached a feverish peak, many fans are taking up cudgels on Jimin’s behalf as they argue that he has barely been included in the album, as compared to the other members. Specifically, Jimin does not have a solo demo track, while the rest do. While the members were responsible for choosing the tracks for CD 2 only, they did not have control over the tracks in CD3. ARMY is rather upset that Jimin did not get a solo demo on CD 3 like everyone else and have expressed their frustration on Twitter.

Expressing concern over the seeming exclusion of Jimin from BTS’s upcoming opportunities, one fan wrote, “Since a lot of armies aka company shooters r turning a blind eye saying bts chose songs let me enlighten bcz yall r dvmb. Members only chose songs on cd2 not cd3 which includes all demos except for jm. What logical explanation is there as to y he won’t purposely chose his demo??”

Fans questioned why there wasn’t an equal representation of all the members. They also noted that this exclusion wasn’t for the lack of tracks, because Jimin has played out several of his demo songs before. Over the years, there has been a growing worry on many accounts, one of them being the lack of acknowledgement for his Blood Sweat And Tears, which is considered one of BTS’s most iconic songs.



Furthermore, fans have also noted that there was confusion over the release date of his OST for Our Blues, which affected the song’s success on the charts. Worse, his profile on Spotify was unverified for days, which hampered the song’s progress further. The release date was not communicated earlier, and the date and time were not considered the best. Hence, it had a short tracking day and tracking week, which means that it was at a disadvantage for charting purposes. Fans called it sabotage and wrote, “Ost was sabotaged left n right, spotify was unsearchable and unverified for days, framed for tax fraud bc his company didn’t do their job right, and not being rightfully credited for bst and tony montana like hybe isn’t even trying to hide it.”

There have been several incidents in the past where ARMY has felt that injustice has been doled out to Jimin. For instance, he was not informed that his song Friends had been included in the line-up for the Marvel film The Eternals. He had also submitted three different tracks for the album BE, but none of them made it. Fans also noted that he was literally in the dark while performing in the US and they could not see him at all, leading to a furore on Twitter.