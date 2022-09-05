scorecardresearch
BTS’ Jimin reacts to fan’s suggestion to eat biryani, Jin offers to cook for him

BTS Jin and Jimin had a hilarious exchange on WeVerse after Jimin accidentally ignored the vocalist's comments on his post.

BTS Jin and Jimin had a hilarious exchange on Weverse

BTS’ Jimin made a rare appearance on WeVerse after what seemed like an eternity for ARMY. Nevertheless, the vocalist responded to several messages, fan requests and kept the phone buzzing for quite a while. Apart from providing food suggestions, desi ARMY was overjoyed to know that he knew about biryani.

One fan suggested to Jimin, “You can try biryani, it tastes so good!” Jimin answered, “Oh, I see it’s Indian food.” Meanwhile, the vocalist got a gentle scolding from his band-member Jin, and the two had a hilarious exchange on WeVerse. Jimin wrote, “I wish somebody could make food for me, it’s so troublesome to clean it up after.” Jin helpfully answered, “Should I make it for you?” Somehow Jimin missed the comments and continued talking and Jin wrote back, “Why are you ignoring my comments?” To which Jimin answered, “I just saw it now hyung (brother).” Jin being Jin, wasn’t afraid to pull the older brother card as he always does and wrote, “If you apologise now, I’ll let you go.”

Jin has been the subject of much discussion on social media lately, as the eldest vocalist has been on a sort of fruit delivery spree. After gate-crashing Jungkook’s birthday Live and placing grapes on his bunny birthday cake, Jin also visited J-Hope and gave him grapes, earning himself the title of ‘fruit fairy’ among ARMY.  J-Hope had proudly shared the photo with the caption, “My eldest brother cultivated it himself and brought from the countryside.” The two enjoyed a lunch date, though Jin seemed rather suspicious of whether J-Hope actually cooked the fried octopus. “Fried octopus made (bought) by J-Hope).” If one didn’t know exactly who Jin was, his Instagram page would leave anyone baffled, as it ranges from tennis rallies to him cooking or just hanging around with a life-sized Pikachu, with intervals of photos of him at his concerts.

Much to the excitement of fans, BTS will perform at the Busan Expo concert. Apart from this, the band members have been keeping ARMY on their toes with new singles and recently, RM released his single Sexy Nukim, a collaboration with Balming Tiger.

