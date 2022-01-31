BTS’ Jimin undergoes surgery for appendicitis, also diagnosed with Covid-19

BTS singer Jimin has had to undergo a surgery for appendicitis and has also tested positive for Covid-19. The septet’s agency has released a statement on his health.

The statement read, “Jimin experienced a sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited the hospital emergency room for thorough examination and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for COVID-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31.”

The statement continued that the surgery was successful and that Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure. He would also be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for Covid-19, in conjunction with postoperative care, the statement read. Jimin is experiencing a mild sore throat, but is making a “speedy recovery”, the statement continued. It ended the statement by saying that the company places the artists health as top priority and they’re doing everything they can to aid Jimin in quick recovery. They’ve also asked for co-operation with requests and guidelines of the health-care authorities.

Jimin is the fourth member of the band who tested positive for COVID-19. Last month, Jin, Suga and RM had tested positive and experienced mild symptoms. The members are currently on an extended break, and expected to resume work in March.