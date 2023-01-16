BTS’ Jimin to drop solo album in February? Big Hit agency comments as excited ARMY say it will be a ‘love letter’ to fans

Excitement has reached a feverish pitch regarding BTS’ Jimin’s album—the vocalist is expected to release his solo debut in February. The band’s agency briefly commented on the speculation after reports in Korean media outlets went viral. In response to the report, a source from BTS’s agency Big Hit briefly commented, “The [release] schedule will be revealed once it is finalized.” According to the report in the outlet, Jimin is preparing for the release of his solo album in February and the “specific release date is being co-ordinated.”

Nevertheless, BTS ARMY and Jimin biases, as his fans are called, are over the moon. “He has been working so hard, I don’t think we are ready.” Jimin is expected to have collaborated with the British band the Arcades as well. Another wrote, “Everyone get ready, the man has been living in the studio for months. God bless.” A third noted, “PjM1 is coming and it’s about to be absolutely bonkers like the way everyone who worked with him was just so excited to share, I know Jimin was doing something crazy in the studio.” Others noted that that it is sure to be a ‘love letter’ to fans.

Recently, Jimin released his collaboration Vibe with Big Bang’s Taeyang, amid much furore as he did not receive proper credits on streaming platforms for the song. The song has raged through iTunes and Billboard. In 2022, Jimin had released his collaboration With You with Ha Sung-woon for the anthology drama, Our Blues. A

After BTS took a break June 2022, Jimin had mentioned that he wished to experiment further with his style. During a conversation with Weverse, Jimin said that he wanted to show his ‘raw side’, just like the senior band members, J-Hope, Suga and RM. Jimin had said, “I just think I can show something a little more raw about me. That might include a more mature side, too, but what I’m really interested in is showing something closer to my real, personal rawness directly in a format like music or music videos. By doing so, I think maybe I can show something I never have before.”