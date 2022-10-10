When BTS’ Jimin pretended to be Suga’s upset girlfriend, leaving the rapper in splits: ‘How could you?’

If there’s something BTS enjoys more than being on stage, it’s clowning around. As Jimin’s birthday is on the horizon (Jimtober as ARMY calls it), fans are reminiscing over the vocalist’s best moments in the past ten years, ranging from his constant goof-ups on Run BTS to his hilariously chaotic V-lives.

One hilarious occasion was when Jimin pretended to be Suga’s hypothetical girlfriend. BTS had appeared as a guest on Super Junior’s Kiss the Radio show. During the episode, Suga was asked to compose a freestyle rap for his hypothetical girlfriend who was miffed that he had not been in touch with her all day. Suga was visibly bewildered and asked several questions, but found it difficult to compose a rap.

To help him out, Jimin decided to pretend to be his girlfriend. “Oppa, how could you do this to me? How could you not answer my calls all day? Is it because you’re pale?” Jimin asked Suga. The rapper started laughing and said, “I’m scared, I don’t think I can do it. I have a fear of doing it.”

RM stepped on the scene and rapped out his apology. ““Yo! Why are you mad? You can’t be doing this right now. I’m placating you,” he rapped. Jimin took everyone by surprise with his reply: “Who are you?” RM tried to salvage the situation and replied, “I am Rap Monster.”

BTS members haven’t dated anyone publicly, though there is continuous focus on their love lives. Quite recently, V was in the spotlight for supposedly dating Blackpink’s Jennie and photoshopped pictures began to make their way around the net, till finally both the band’s agencies, YG Entertainment and Big Hit promised severe legal action.

BTS performed for the first time at the TMA’s 2022, since they announced their break. Their next concert would be in Busan, this week. This brings some joy to ARMY, who, like the members are rather anxious about the decision regarding their mandatory enlistment, which would be announced before December.