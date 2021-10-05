BTS’ Jimin struggled with Butter choreography for Megan Stallion rap: ‘I could have done better’

BTS members J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook, who are the dancers in the Korean band, had treated fans to a special performance on the Butter remix. They featured in a dance video where they danced to Megan Thee Stallion’s rap portion in the song.

While the performance seemed effortless, a new behind-the-scenes video showed that the members had to practise the portion several times before they were satisfied with the result.

In the video, Jimin revealed that it was J-Hope’s idea to bring the trio together for the dance. “The reason we did this dance is that it was Hoseok’s idea. ‘Wouldn’t it be nice to show ARMY this new side of us?’ (he asked). I think that thought started it. It’s been a while since we’ve done such a difficult choreography. It’s been a while since the dancers of the group performed together. I think it’s been around four years since 3J last gathered. So J-Hope asked Jungkook and me if we’d like to do it and that’s how it started,” he said.

While the three of them worked hard to deliver an impeccable performance, Jimin said that he found the choreography harder. “Jungkook and Hoseok did so well. This isn’t the style of dancing I’m used to so it was difficult (for me). Even learning it was difficult. Jungkook did so well from the start. Though I attended more practice sessions, I still feel like I could’ve done better,” he said.

The video showed that each member at one point wanted to redo the take as they felt that they could do much better. There were also several goof-ups as J-Hope and Jungkook tried hard to get the steps right. Yet, all’s well that ends well, and Jimin hopes that the trio reunites again for another performance.

Meanwhile, the boys have soared again, as their collaboration with Coldplay, My Universe, has taken the first spot on Billboard Top 100.