BTS: V tests positive for Covid-19, Jimin gives him shoutout in first new photo after surgery

BTS’ V has tested positive for Covid-19, Big Hit agency said in a statement. The full statement read, “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to provide you with some information regarding the health of BTS member V. V visited the hospital Tuesday afternoon on the 15th after experiencing a mild sore throat and took the PCR test. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 tonight.”

The statement continued, “V completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities.”

V had met BTS members on February 12. However, they were wearing a mask and no one was in close contact. The statement further mentioned, “There was contact with the other members on Saturday the 12th, but everyone was wearing a mask, and there was no close contact. None of the BTS members other than V are presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from the preemptive self-tests.”

V’s close friend Jimin, meanwhile, shared a photo on Weverse, much to the joy of fans. The vocalist had undergone a surgery a while ago, and was recovering from Covid-19 as well. In Jimin’s photo, the letter V was seen on his cheek.

ARMY flooded the photo with comments. A fan wrote, “FINALLY! So good to see you!” Another fan wrote, “Please stay healthy!” Some fans wrote that he looked ‘handsome’ and admired his new hairstyle. They also mentioned how much they missed him.

Jimin underwent surgery for appendicitis on January 31. His agency had released a statement which read, “Jimin experienced a sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited the hospital emergency room for thorough examination and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31.”