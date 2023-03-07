scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
BTS’ Jimin reveals Jin had lost his appetite at military camp, says he is now ‘stronger’ than before: ‘He has adjusted well…’

Jimin evealed that he wished that all the members could have visited Jin at the military camp, but owing to the conflicting schedules, only he and J-Hope were able to go. Jin left in December for military service, and J-Hope will leave next.

jin, BTS, BTS armyBTS Jimin and J-hope visited Jin at the camp (Photo: Jin/Instagram)
BTS’ Jimin treated fans to a Weverse broadcast Live, where he discussed meeting Jin with J-Hope recently, his upcoming album and Suga’s drinking show Suchwita. The vocalist revealed that he wished that all the members could have visited Jin at the military camp, but owing to the conflicting schedules, only he and J-Hope were able to go. Jin left in December for military service, and J-Hope will leave next.

Jimin said as per translations on Twitter, “I went to (meet) Jin Hyung. I’ve been in touch since 2 weeks ago. It would have been nice if all members went together, but busy with their own work. I’m still getting ready, so I had time. I had a few days after shoot.”  He added, “I got a break because it was the weekend. J-Hope , had a day off too. So, we went together. He (Jin) ate really well. Hyung (Jin) likes food, but the amount is less than before. (But) I feel like he (his appetite) is back. We were eating together, and he ate really well,” he continued.

He added that Jin’s face seemed the same, but he had gotten stronger. “He told me that he wanted to eat mul-hoi(cold raw fish soup). I felt good because he ate better than I thought. He has gotten stronger. His face is the same as before, but his body has gotten stronger. I thought he adjusted well (in army). I thought he was cool. Right! He is our Hyung! He is alive! It was really nice to see him. . He asked me to let you know. He misses you (ARMY).” Jin had earlier returned to Instagram and shared a photo with Jimin and J-Hope from the camp. The vocalist has now been promoted to Private First Class.

In the same broadcast, Jimin also looked at his recent video where he shed artificial tears after seeing chicken and ramyeon, and burst into a fit of giggles, rather amused at himself. He also talked about Suga’s show Suchwita, saying that the rapper was rather nervous about his own talk show. Fans are now gathering clues that he will be the next guest on Suga’s show, as Jimin just answered ‘I got this’ when fans asked him when he would feature on the show. On the work front, Jimin’s solo album Face will release on March 24.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-03-2023 at 16:36 IST
amitabh bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan suffers rib cage injury: A look at the megastar’s health issues over the years
