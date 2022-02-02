BTS’ Jimin is ‘recovering well’, writes ‘will be able to leave the hospital soon’

BTS member Jimin, who recently had a surgery for appendicitis and also tested positive for Covid-19, has posted a health update as the BTS ARMY has been quite concerned for him. Jimin shared on WeVerse that he is “recovering well” and “will be able to leave the hospital soon.”

Jimin wrote, “I’m so sorry to make everyone worried But seems like I can be discharged from the hospital soon! Recovery is going well and I take care of all 3 meals too😊 Please wait for just a moment I will recover quickly”

Fans showered Jimin with optimistic messages. “Get well really soon,” wrote one fan. Another fan wrote, “Jimin, we miss you.”

Earlier, BTS member V shared a photo with Jimin with the caption, “My beloved family.”

Jimin underwent surgery on January 31 after he had sudden abdominal pain. “Jimin experienced a sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited the hospital emergency room for thorough examination and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31,” read the statement from the K-pop group’s agency.

Jimin is the fourth member of the band who tested positive for Covid-19. Last month, Jin, Suga and RM had tested positive. The members are currently on a break and expected to resume work in March.