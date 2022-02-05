BTS’ Jimin ‘recovered and discharged’, ARMY celebrates

BTS member Jimin, who recently had surgery for appendicitis and also tested positive for Covid-19, has shared his health update with the fans. The singer shared on WeVerse that he has “recovered” and is now “discharged” from the hospital.

As soon as the news went viral on the social media platforms, fans dropped overwhelming comments for Jimin. “🙌❤️Happiest day,” a comment read, while another user wrote, “good that you are cured. God is with you 🐥 I’m very happy for your recovery.”

Earlier this week, BTS’ V shared Jimin’s health update. V, in response to a fan on WeVerse, had informed that he spoke to Jimin. “As soon as I woke up today, I spoke on video call,” V said.

Jimin underwent surgery for appendicitis on January 31.

“Jimin experienced a sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited the hospital emergency room for thorough examination and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31,” read the statement from the K-pop group’s agency.

Jimin is the fourth member of the band who tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Jin, Suga and RM had tested positive for the coronavirus. While Jimin experienced sore throat, Jin, Suga and RM also experienced mild symptoms.

The members are currently on an extended break, and expected to resume work in March.