BTS’ Jimin recalls how his younger sibling once made him angry on Run BTS

On the web series Run BTS, the pop band’s member Jimin shared a sweet story about how his younger sibling once made him rather angry. In a video clip that’s going viral on the internet right now, Jimin narrated a tale from his childhood and even acted out how he got angry with his younger sibling.

RM had asked Jimin whether he felt he had been treated unfairly as a child. Jimin answered, “My younger brother made me so angry, so I hit him, but he pretended nothing has happened in front of our mom. So I got scolded by my mom instead. I was so so angry. So angry!” Of course, the fans couldn’t help but send adoring tweets, as they felt that he looked even better when angry. One fan tweeted, “Jimin talking about how he used to hit his younger brother is so relatable, i couldn’t stop laughing.”

Another wrote, “I think every elder sibling can relate to this.”

It was a source of much joy when the show Run BTS, which features the septet’s web series, returned. In Episode 143 which aired on Tuesday, the three teams (initially two) concocted fairytale comic illustrations and wholesome storylines. From Taehyung’s One Spoonful of Heart, to Jin and Jungkook’s One Strand Hair, BTS melted ARMY’s hearts. Of course, another point of discussion was Jungkook’s blue hair.

Meanwhile, BTS stayed at the number one position at Billboard Hot 100 for the whole month of June