BTS: Jimin embraces chaos and calm in latest photoshoot, ARMY says he is ‘out of this world’

BTS’ Jimin chose chaos and calm for his latest photoshoot. As part of the Photo-Folio, Jimin followed in the footsteps of Jungkook and RM and showed ARMY that he believes is chaos. In the new photoshoot, the vocalist is clad in black and white, hinting that he is torn between light and darkness. The latest series is in line with what Jimin had earlier said; he wants to portray the bolder and darker sides to himself. While ARMY is well-versed with Jimin’s duality, his latest photoshoot has left them elated.

ARMY is in awe, of course, and wrote that he is ‘tailored’ for chaos. “Park Jimin is the genre,” One fan wrote. “He is out of this world,” another fan added. Others remarked that his Photo-Folio would be sold out within seconds. “You all better have the fastest fingers in the world if you wanna buy jimin‘s photo-folio cause i don’t think it’s staying in stock for more than half a second,” one fan wrote. A fan added, “Ain’t nobody can pull off what park jimin capable of doing.. his beauty, his aura and his passion for creating something creative and amazing are unmatchable. that’s how the IT BOY do it.”

In June 2022, Jimin had revealed on Weverse that he wished to show a ‘raw’ side to him. “I just think I can show something a little more raw about me. That might include a more mature side, too, but what I’m really interested in is showing something closer to my real, personal rawness directly in a format like music or music videos. By doing so, I think maybe I can show something I never have before,” he had said. The musician added, “My thoughts are already well-represented on BTS’ albums, but, you know, some of the older members have already dealt with some darker material on their solo mixtapes. I think I’m trying to do something similar.”

Jimin, like the rest of the members, is working on his solo project. The band will perform at Busan for a concert in October.