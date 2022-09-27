scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

BTS: Jimin embraces chaos and calm in latest photoshoot, ARMY says he is ‘out of this world’

BTS' Jimin's latest 'Chaos' photoshoot has left ARMY elated.

BTSCheck out Jimin's latest photoshoot (Photo: Instagram/Big Hit)

BTS’ Jimin chose chaos and calm for his latest photoshoot. As part of the Photo-Folio, Jimin followed in the footsteps of Jungkook and RM and showed ARMY that he believes is chaos. In the new photoshoot, the vocalist is clad in black and white, hinting that he is torn between light and darkness. The latest series is in line with what Jimin had earlier said; he wants to portray the bolder and darker sides to himself. While ARMY is well-versed with Jimin’s duality, his latest photoshoot has left them elated.

Also Read |BTS: Jimin’s latest photos with The Arcades sparks further speculation on his solo debut PJM1, ARMY is certain that it will be a ‘game changer’

ARMY is in awe, of course, and wrote that he is ‘tailored’ for chaos. “Park Jimin is the genre,” One fan wrote. “He is out of this world,” another fan added. Others remarked that his Photo-Folio would be sold out within seconds. “You all better have the fastest fingers in the world if you wanna buy jimin‘s photo-folio cause i don’t think it’s staying in stock for more than half a second,” one fan wrote. A fan added, “Ain’t nobody can pull off what park jimin capable of doing.. his beauty, his aura and his passion for creating something creative and amazing are unmatchable. that’s how the IT BOY do it.”

In June 2022, Jimin had revealed on Weverse that he wished to show a ‘raw’ side to him. “I just think I can show something a little more raw about me. That might include a more mature side, too, but what I’m really interested in is showing something closer to my real, personal rawness directly in a format like music or music videos. By doing so, I think maybe I can show something I never have before,” he had said. The musician added, “My thoughts are already well-represented on BTS’ albums, but, you know, some of the older members have already dealt with some darker material on their solo mixtapes. I think I’m trying to do something similar.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...Premium
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...Premium
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...
The Kurmis: a political historyPremium
The Kurmis: a political history
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricketPremium
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricket

Jimin, like the rest of the members, is working on his solo project. The band will perform at Busan for a concert in October.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-09-2022 at 03:25:18 pm
Next Story

Mystery gas leaks hit major Russian undersea gas pipelines to Europe

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan’s vanity van
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 27: Latest News
Advertisement