BTS’ Jimin pens emotional note apologising to ARMY for always making them wait: ‘We’ll pay you back…’

BTS’ band member Jimin, who isn’t as frequent on social media as the others, penned an emotional post for ARMY. The post followed the band’s live performance of their album Proof with Silk Sonic’s Anderson Paak. In his post, Jimin apologised for always making fans wait, and also expressed his love for ARMY.

He wrote, “ARMY it’s our 9th anniversary. It’s the day BTS was born and it’s a precious day to meet you for the first time I’m so glad to see you on such a precious day. I have a lot of things to say and a lot of emotions to express. As the year goes by, it’s the same words. Thank you, Sorry, I love you, seems like these simple words, but it is getting heavier. But these are the only words that I can express in words.

Whenever we have a concert, you always rush and come to see us. Thank you for letting me see you when I miss you. We always makes you wait too much. I’m sorry that our return is smaller than your support.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS weverse translation (@btsweverse_translation)

He further thanked ARMY for always being by his side. “I felt that time is so transparent and went by so quickly. Looking back the road we walked, I think we felt a lot of things together.” Jimin also said that he looked forward to the future memories that they would make together. “We want to be with you as long as possible. We’ll pay you back with better performances.”

Fans were left rather emotional by Jimin’s post and commented, “He’s too precious.” Others requested him to not apologise anymore, as Jimin had earlier said sorry profusely for not being too active on social media.

ARMY has been central to BTS’s existence, as the band has maintained firmly. In a recent interview to Weverse Magazine, Jin said that he enjoys indulging in fun and silly antics, just for ARMY. Asked about the hilarious hairstyles that he sported during concerts, Jin said that he did it entirely for ARMY. “I do that because ARMY likes it. Even though it only lasts a really brief moment, they find it fun. If they’re enjoying it, I do, too. I mean, it’s rare that just one person laughs alone. We all laugh together,” he said.

Talking about how everyone in the band puts the group before themselves, he said, “Working as a group of seven people is better for both our own happiness and for ARMY’s enjoyment, which in turn makes us focus more on the group. I think we were able to put on such big concerts and make it to the stage at the Grammys because we function as a group of seven. There are some things you can do and some kinds of happiness you can only experience as a group.”