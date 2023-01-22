BTS’ Jimin meets Robert Pattinson, David Beckham at Paris Fashion Week, reveals J-Hope kept him calm: ‘Could take it all in…’

BTS’ Jimin and J-Hope attended the Paris Fashion Week, and they became the main attraction for the event as videos of them being surrounding by cameras made it to social media. They were the main event, in ARMY’s words. Jimin had just been announced as global ambassador for Dior and J-Hope was present for the Louis Vuitton Fall 2023 show. The two BTS members sat next to each other, smiled, and posed for the cameras.

Jimin also shared several photos with footballer David Beckham, and Robert Pattinson. ARMY were overjoyed and couldn’t help saying that he was the member of the ‘Cullen’ family–a reference to Pattinson’s Twilight film franchise, where he played a vampire. One fan wrote, “jimin is the new member of cullen family.” Another added, “I’m used to team Edward in Twilight I can’t imagine that one day edward cullen & my love jimin in one frame…” A third wrote, “we’re getting a cullen, jimin, AND a wizard all at the same show? insane…” A fourth noted, “this pic is so funny to me bc 12 year old me thought robert pattinson was the hottest man alive but next to jimin he just looks like some guy.” Others called it a ‘historical’ click and hoped that Jimin would compose music for the second Batman film. One added, “jimin and robert pattinson met which means robert knows he’s a good musician and will get jimin on the soundtrack of the second batman movie and…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JIMIN (@j.m)

Later, Jimin put out a post on Weverse, “Everyone, can’t believe I get to say I’ve attended fashion week. It was a new & deeply meaningful first experience for me, and I think I was able to really take it all in without getting too nervous because I came with Hoseok…”

On the work front, Jimin just released his collaboration Vibe with Big Bang’s Taeyang. The vocalist is also expected to be releasing his album next month and fans are eagerly awaiting for details.