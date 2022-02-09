BTS’ Jimin leaves ARMY anxious after he spends the night watching films and crying: ‘Rest, you’re not well’

BTS’s Jimin, who recently had surgery and was diagnosed with COVID-19, kept his fans entertained as he spent the night watching films, including The Notebook. The vocalist took to Weverse and mentioned that he ‘cried for a while’ after watching the film. Later he switched to the film, Allied. Jimin also wrote that he was watching the film, featuring Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard, for the third time. Fans were more concerned about the fact that he didn’t sleep all night.

Jimin wrote in Korean that roughly translates to (according to Weverse translation), “I cried for a while, but I’m good now.” He wrote again, “I need to watch one more.”

Many fans commented asking him to sleep, while Indian fans suggested that he should watch a Bollywood film, including 3 Idiots. During V Live session in 2020, the singer mentioned that he had watched 3 Idiots several times during the coronavirus lockdown. However, others were more bothered about his health and wrote, “Please rest, you’re not well.” Another commented, “You should sleep and rest a lot.”

Jimin underwent surgery for appendicitis on January 31. His agency had released a statement at the time saying, ““Jimin experienced a sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited the hospital emergency room for thorough examination and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31.”