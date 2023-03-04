scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Advertisement

BTS’ Jimin and J-Hope visit Jin at military camp, ARMY says he ‘looks healthy and precious

Jin took to his Instagram handle and dropped a new picture featuring J-Hope and Jimin.

jin, BTS, BTS armyJin, J-Hope and Jimin posed together. (Photo: Jin/Instagram)

BTS’ Jin, who was promoted to the Private First Class position within the military, has dropped a new picture on his Instagram handle. The picture, featuring him and his band mates J-Hope, and Jimin marks his first post on Instagram in 2023.

J-hope and Jimin, who visited Jin at the military base in South Korea on March 4, struck a pose with Jin, who was dressed in his military uniform. Jin captioned the picture as ‘welcome.’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

Fans welcomed Jin back on Instagram and reshared the picture on social media handles with heartfelt messages and captions. One of the fans said, “Seokjin looks so healthy and precious! I missed him so much!” Another expressed grief about J-Hope leaving for his service soon. They wrote, “I miss jin much. i’m sobbing. what do you mean my hobi is leaving too.” J-Hope recently announced that he is next in line to enlist in the military.

Jin was enlisted in the military on December 13, 2022. He first served as a commander trainee and then he was selected as an assistant instructor. He was recently promoted to Private First Class position.

Also Read
AR Rahman
AR Rahman clarifies his Oscar speech: 'Some people misinterpreted that st...
Jungkook
BTS' Jungkook is 'vibing' to Naatu Naatu, ARMY can't believe he's 'mouthi...
J-Hope
BTS’ J-Hope expresses sadness at not being there personally for other mem...
Jungkook
BTS’ Jungkook deletes his Instagram account amid stalker rumours, reassur...
Also read |BTS’ Jungkook is ‘vibing’ to Naatu Naatu, ARMY can’t believe he’s ‘mouthing the words’: ‘He’s a desi at heart’

J-Hope recently released his solo ‘On The Street’ which also featured J Cole. As for Jimin, he is all set to release his album titled ‘Face’ in March.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 14:44 IST
Next Story

Congress wants Karnataka CM to quit after BJP MLA’s son held on bribery charges

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sushmita Sen
What Sushmita Sen said about suffering a heart attack, Addison’s disease
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close