BTS’ Jimin and J-Hope visit Jin at military camp, ARMY says he ‘looks healthy and precious

BTS’ Jin, who was promoted to the Private First Class position within the military, has dropped a new picture on his Instagram handle. The picture, featuring him and his band mates J-Hope, and Jimin marks his first post on Instagram in 2023.

J-hope and Jimin, who visited Jin at the military base in South Korea on March 4, struck a pose with Jin, who was dressed in his military uniform. Jin captioned the picture as ‘welcome.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

Fans welcomed Jin back on Instagram and reshared the picture on social media handles with heartfelt messages and captions. One of the fans said, “Seokjin looks so healthy and precious! I missed him so much!” Another expressed grief about J-Hope leaving for his service soon. They wrote, “I miss jin much. i’m sobbing. what do you mean my hobi is leaving too.” J-Hope recently announced that he is next in line to enlist in the military.

Jin was enlisted in the military on December 13, 2022. He first served as a commander trainee and then he was selected as an assistant instructor. He was recently promoted to Private First Class position.

J-Hope recently released his solo ‘On The Street’ which also featured J Cole. As for Jimin, he is all set to release his album titled ‘Face’ in March.