BTS’ Jimin and J-Hope visit Jin at military camp, ARMY says he ‘looks healthy and precious

BTS’ Jin, who was promoted to the Private First Class position within the military, has dropped a new picture on his Instagram handle. The picture, featuring him and his band mates J-Hope, and Jimin marks his first post on Instagram in 2023.
J-hope and Jimin, who visited Jin at the military base in South Korea on March 4, struck a pose with Jin, who was dressed in his military uniform. Jin captioned the picture as ‘welcome.’
Fans welcomed Jin back on Instagram and reshared the picture on social media handles with heartfelt messages and captions. One of the fans said, “Seokjin looks so healthy and precious! I missed him so much!” Another expressed grief about J-Hope leaving for his service soon. They wrote, “I miss jin much. i’m sobbing. what do you mean my hobi is leaving too.” J-Hope recently announced that he is next in line to enlist in the military.
Jin was enlisted in the military on December 13, 2022. He first served as a commander trainee and then he was selected as an assistant instructor. He was recently promoted to Private First Class position.
J-Hope recently released his solo ‘On The Street’ which also featured J Cole. As for Jimin, he is all set to release his album titled ‘Face’ in March.