BTS Jimin’s iconic chaotic moments: Breaking chairs, squabbling with Suga and carbonara gaffe

Like ARMY says—once you Jimin, you can’t Jim-out. The vocalist has many talents, and one of them is clowning around on his V-Live, the variety show Run BTS or perhaps just in front of the camera. The singer has given fans innumerable memories in the past decade, ranging from verbal jousting with Suga, treating his cycle like a horse, getting confused in games, failing to recognise prominent celebrities, creating chaos in Mafia or attempting to make a dish in the kitchen.

Here are some of Jimin‘s best moments, as documented by ARMY:

The epic carbonara misunderstanding

This is a crucial part of BTS lore. During an episode of Run BTS, the members were divided into groups. The opposing team would give the participating team a word, and they had to convey it to the next member. Both parties would be wearing earphones. While Jimin mixed up most of his words, the most noticeable one was carbonara. Jimin couldn’t understand J-Hope, who was desperately trying to convey the word to him. Instead, Jimin kept asking, “Tony Montana?” Finally, he just conveyed to Jin, who had to speak the word out, “Lachimolala.” Jin, somehow, managed to understand that the word was carbonara.

“Sexy, cutie lovely.”

Jimin is rather shy about his English-speaking skills, but thanks to RM’s coaxing, he now speaks a lot more. During an interview, he was asked to describe himself in three words, and he answered, “Sexy, cutie and lovely.” Jimin has the profound tendency to latch on to a word and never let go, and so once, after a concert, he kept yelling at ARMY, “You are all lovely. Lovely, lovely lovely.” Later, backstage, Jimin echoed the same words, clearly unable to let it go.

His exquisite plating skills

Jimin and RM in the kitchen make for a chaotic team. After both of them accidentally doused their dish in a competition with extra salt despite Suga’s instructions, Jimin tried to earn points with his unique plating skills, where he dumped the stew in a squirrel-shaped dish and placed his pancake on spring onions, leaving BTS members and fans in splits.

“Don’t worry, Corden, I am not afraid”

When BTS appeared on James Corden’s television show, they were treated to a game of Flinch. In this game, they stand behind a glass door, while fruits come hurtling towards them at breakneck speed. While V aced this, the others didn’t do quite so well. Nevertheless, Jimin was brimming with confidence and shouted back at Corden, “Hey Corden! Don’t worry, I am not afraid!” In the next moment, he fell to the ground.

The enmity with chairs

Jimin and chairs have a fractious relationship. Jimin has often been caught falling off the chair, or breaking it on camera, leaving BTS members rather panicked. It’s become a standing joke with ARMY, who never fail to point it out to him on his V-Lives.

‘We have different clothes’

BTS is famous for their one-of-a-kind interviews. In an Ask-Me-Anything session years ago, the members addressed questions from fans. One of them asked, “What food do you enjoy that you don’t get in Korea?” After J-Hope triumphantly announced, “Kimchi fried rice,” Jimin cut in, “I love noodles.” RM had to hastily intervene, “We have noodles in Korea too, I am sorry.” The other question was, “Before going on tour do you have nametags on your clothes, so that they don’t get mixed up?” Jimin, who was still struggling with English at the time answered with pride, “We have different clothes.”