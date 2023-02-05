BTS’ Jimin brings back the HYYH era with latest video as he dances to I Need U, Run among others. ARMY calls it ‘legendary’

BTS’ Jimin brought back the band’s HYYH era with a TikTok video, leading to an explosion of joy on social media. The HYYH (Hwa Yong Yeon Hwa) period in the BTS discography refers to a series of albums, also called The Most Beautiful Moment in Life which saw the exploration of varying themes related to the challenges of adulthood. The era has often been discussed owing to its poignant story concepts and the theories surrounding it are endless, with no resolution yet. The albums are emotional for BTS and ARMY for another reason, as it had also cemented BTS’ position in the K-Pop industry, and had also saved them from disbanding.

In the new video, Jimin dances to I Need U, Run, Dope and Fire in the HYBE building. The transition from one song to the other was smoothly done and ARMY shared clips, expressing their pride in the vocalist. One wrote, “God the Jimin HYYH era, so insane….” Another added, “jimin dancing to hyyh medley the verses that build the hybe building brick by brick…” A third added, “Jimin dancing to HYYH am I dreaming?”

JIMIN DANCING TO HYYH ERA SONGS???? AM I DREAMING pic.twitter.com/TFElx9xJhF — ☾⁷ PJM1 (@flirtyjmin) February 4, 2023

Referred to as the Youth Trilogy, BTS released HYYH saga over the course of 2015 and 2016. This alternate universe storyline chronicled the complications and hardships of youth. The storyline appeared simple at the surface—seven individuals who are close friends, struggling with life as well as the memories of their fractured friendships. There has been enough literature on social media and other ‘notes’ released by Big Hit adding to the speculation surrounding this mysterious era and the numerous music videos.

Subscriber Only Stories View All

Recently, Jimin released his collaboration Vibe with Big Bang’s Taeyang and is expected to be working on his album, which is to release soon. Meanwhile, Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, broke his silence after three months and sang with fans, answered questions and even watched a Netflix show.