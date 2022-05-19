BTS Jimin says he would have been ‘colourless’ without his band members and ARMY reminding him of his essence: ‘You are my proof…’

BTS’s agency Big Hit has been sharing short videos as part of the run-up to the release of the album, Proof. After Jin and V explained why they chose songs for the album, Jimin has revealed why he selected ‘Filter’ and ‘Friends’. In the video, Jimin said that he wanted to ‘live up’ to ARMY’s expectations and show the different sides of himself. He also expressed his gratitude to his band members — RM, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, J-Hope and V — for keeping him grounded.

In the video, Jimin said, “I wanted Filter and Friends to be included in this album. I wanted to live up to ARMY’s expectations and show them many different sides to myself. And I still have many different colours left to share.” Jimin and V had sung the song Friends, which detailed special moments from their friendship.

He also added, “I might have come across as being colourless instead of colourful if I’d have accommodated myself to other people’s ideas without having a distinct hue of my own. But my Friends–the members and ARMY- were always there to help me remind myself of what my essence is, and keep myself centred. You are my Proof.”

ARMY was left emotional by the video. “No matter what happens Park Jimin living up army expectations to show his different sides just like Taehyung got to show his both sides is so endearing for 95’s!!!” One wrote. Another fan said, “Jimin you are the most beautiful person I have ever met, I love how you always want to show everything about yourself and how you think of others all the time, you will always be the best for me Jimin no matter what you do, I will always have you in my top of all I will look forward to everything new you have to show us, my love.”

Earlier, ARMY was furious because Jimin’s demo solo tracks did not make it to the album, Proof. While the members were responsible for choosing the tracks for CD 2 only, they did not have control over the tracks in CD3. ARMY were rather upset that Jimin did not get a solo demo on CD 3 like everyone else. They had also expressed their worry about Jimin being seemingly excluded when it comes to upcoming career opportunities.

BTS’s new album Yet To Come will release on June 10, and will feature three new tracks from the septet.