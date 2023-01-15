BTS’ Jimin doesn’t receive proper credits for Vibe with Big Bang’s Taeyang, furious ARMY calls it disrespectful: ‘He carried the song’

BTS ARMY and Jimin fans were furious after the singer didn’t receive proper credits on Spotify for his latest release Vibe, which was a collaboration with Big Bang’s Taeyang. On the music streaming platform, the song says Vibe (feat Jimin of BTS), and goes under just Taeyang’s name. Fans were upset and demanded that the label, Blacklabel fix the error and slammed them, saying it was a ‘cheap’ move. They argued that Jimin ‘had practically carried the song’.

One fan wrote, “Fix the issue and credit Jimin!” Another added, “Jimin is not credited with Vibe? Blacklabel credits BTS Jimin for Vibe and make the song available under his Spotify profile, this affects his monthly listeners and top artist positions.” Another added, “There are two versions of Vibe, out of which one doesn’t properly credit Jimin, please credit him properly.” “Jimin is literally not credited anywhere for vibe, a song he composed, not on spotify, youtube, apple music or the sound pushed on Tiktok,” a fan argued.

One added, “This collaboration was 2 years in the making and Jimin was clearly very excited, so to see him not being credited on a song that he worked on, is just disrespectful to him.”

This isn’t the first time that fans have felt that injustice has been doled out to Jimin. During the release of their album Proof last year, Jimin did not have a solo demo track, while the rest did. While the members were responsible for choosing the tracks for CD 2 only, they did not have control over the tracks in CD3. ARMY was furious that Jimin did not get a solo demo on CD 3 like everyone else and expressed their frustration on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Jimin’s Vibe with Taeyang has raged through ITunes charts. The vocalist had written on social media, thanking his fans, “ARMYs, thank you for waiting until the song came out. I wasn’t able to sleep much these days but I fell asleep right after the song came out (laughing emojis). I was so happy to be able to happily sing with Youngbae hyung and I’ll come by to do a live soon. Thank you and I love you (purple heart emoji).”