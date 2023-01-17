scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

BTS’ Jimin and J-Hope to attend Paris Fashion Week? Overjoyed ARMY hope V and Suga join them too: ‘Kings of fashion…’

Jimin has been named Dior’s new global ambassador. According to several Korean news outlets, the star might attend Paris Fashion Week.

BTSBTS has made great strides in the fashion world. (Photos: Instagram/J-Hope, Jimin)
Listen to this article
BTS’ Jimin and J-Hope to attend Paris Fashion Week? Overjoyed ARMY hope V and Suga join them too: ‘Kings of fashion…’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

For BTS ARMY, the year has begun with a bang. After Jimin’s collaboration “Vibe” with Big Bang’s Taeyang, the vocalist has now been announced as the new global ambassador for the brand Dior. According to several Korean news outlets, the star might attend Paris Fashion Week. The surprises don’t end there, as his fellow band member J-Hope is expected to be present at the event as well, as part of Louis Vuitton’s Fall-Winter Fashion Show.

Fans are in quite the celebratory mood as Suga has also become the brand ambassador for Valentino. “All these fashion brands just waiting for the boys to sign up to them. Coz we just got dior x jimin yesterday, hobi going to lv fashion week, and today we got valentino x yoongi,” one fan wrote. Others imagined through hilarious memes how J-Hope and Jimin would react on seeing each other at the Paris Fashion Week. “Manifesting hobi jimin tae and YOON in the Paris fashion week,” one fan wrote. Many excited fans called them the ‘kings of fashion’.

Last year, V had attended the Celine Show in Paris with Park Bo-gum and Blackpink’s Lisa. Fans are hoping that he would also surprise them at Paris Fashion Week. “jimin, hobi and taehyung bumping into each other at paris fashion week like they didn’t just see each other the night before,” added another fan.

Jimin announced that he was Dior’s ambassador with a series of photos on Instagram. The caption read, “So thrilled to start a journey with @Dior!Dior’s Global Ambassador.”

Moreover, Jimin is expected to release his solo album in February. A source from BTS’ agency Big Hit had commented, “The [release] schedule will be revealed once it is finalized.” According to Korean reports, Jimin is preparing for the release of his solo album in February and the “specific release date is being co-ordinated.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-01-2023 at 18:00 IST
Next Story

Man City’s star striker Erling Haaland features on British GQ cover

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kartik Aaryan with mom
Kartik Aaryan and his ‘forever queen’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close