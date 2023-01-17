BTS’ Jimin and J-Hope to attend Paris Fashion Week? Overjoyed ARMY hope V and Suga join them too: ‘Kings of fashion…’

For BTS ARMY, the year has begun with a bang. After Jimin’s collaboration “Vibe” with Big Bang’s Taeyang, the vocalist has now been announced as the new global ambassador for the brand Dior. According to several Korean news outlets, the star might attend Paris Fashion Week. The surprises don’t end there, as his fellow band member J-Hope is expected to be present at the event as well, as part of Louis Vuitton’s Fall-Winter Fashion Show.

Fans are in quite the celebratory mood as Suga has also become the brand ambassador for Valentino. “All these fashion brands just waiting for the boys to sign up to them. Coz we just got dior x jimin yesterday, hobi going to lv fashion week, and today we got valentino x yoongi,” one fan wrote. Others imagined through hilarious memes how J-Hope and Jimin would react on seeing each other at the Paris Fashion Week. “Manifesting hobi jimin tae and YOON in the Paris fashion week,” one fan wrote. Many excited fans called them the ‘kings of fashion’.

Hobi in Louis Vuitton when he sees Jimin in DIOR at Paris Fashion Week pic.twitter.com/ETy9WhSm16 — Max⁷🌙|| (@Stellenva) January 17, 2023

Last year, V had attended the Celine Show in Paris with Park Bo-gum and Blackpink’s Lisa. Fans are hoping that he would also surprise them at Paris Fashion Week. “jimin, hobi and taehyung bumping into each other at paris fashion week like they didn’t just see each other the night before,” added another fan.

Jimin announced that he was Dior’s ambassador with a series of photos on Instagram. The caption read, “So thrilled to start a journey with @Dior!Dior’s Global Ambassador.”

Moreover, Jimin is expected to release his solo album in February. A source from BTS’ agency Big Hit had commented, “The [release] schedule will be revealed once it is finalized.” According to Korean reports, Jimin is preparing for the release of his solo album in February and the “specific release date is being co-ordinated.”