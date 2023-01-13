BTS Jimin and Big Bang’s Taeyang Vibe music video out: Fans call it the ‘perfect ear candy’

BTS Jimin and Big Bang Taeyang’s collaboration Vibe is out. ARMY has been eagerly awaiting Jimin’s collaborations as well as his solos since last year, ever since the vocalist hinted that he has been working on his music. The posters and teasers had given fans much reason to speculate.

The music video of Vibe has Taeyang and Jimin pulling off some sick dance moves. One of the fans wrote, “VIBE is PERFECT ear candy. It’s such feel good pop with just a touch of funk and smoothness in the track and vocals. Jimin SLAYS. And Taeyang…I see you.” Another fan wrote, “I’m soooo obsessed! IT BOY & My R&B King ATE 🔥” “All I can say is JIMIN makes everything better. He’s got that vibe,” wrote another fan.

Watch BTS Jimin and Big Bang’s Taeyang Vibe here:

In 2022, Jimin released the collaboration With You with Ha Sung-woon for the anthology drama, Our Blues, which raged through charts. After BTS had discussed taking a break in June 2022, Jimin had mentioned that he wished to experiment further with his style. During a conversation with Weverse, Jimin said that he wanted to attempt darker themes, just like the senior band members, J-Hope, Suga and RM. Jimin had said, “I just think I can show something a little more raw about me. That might include a more mature side, too, but what I’m really interested in is showing something closer to my real, personal rawness directly in a format like music or music videos. By doing so, I think maybe I can show something I never have before.”

He added, “My thoughts are already well-represented on BTS’ albums, but, you know, some of the older members have already dealt with some darker material on their solo mixtapes. I think I’m trying to do something similar. Last October, the band announced that they would be going ahead with military service, beginning with Jin, who left on December 13. The team is expected to reconvene as a band in 2025.