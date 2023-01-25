BTS’ Jimin and Big Bang fame Taeyang’s song Vibe enters Billboard Hot 100 chart, proud ARMY says ‘this isn’t his first time’

There’s much to celebrate for BTS ARMY, as Jimin and Big Bang fame Taeyang’s song “Vibe” has entered Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Recently, Billboard announced that “Vibe” entered the Hot 100 (its weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States) at No. 76, and said that this marked the debut of both the vocalists. The song had also debuted at No. 9 on Billboard’s Global Excl U.S. chart. With this achievement, all seven members of BTS have made their mark on Billboard charts as soloists.

Needless to say, ARMY celebrated and shared photos of Jimin on social media. However, many fans pointed out that this wasn’t the only time that a Jimin song has found a spot on Hot 100 chart, as his Spotify account had been created only in April 2022, and his previous solos had gone under BTS’ name. His song, “Filter”, had already made waves on the Billboard chart. Last year, fans were furious when Jimin’s collaboration “With You” for the show Our Blues was not promoted well, dimming his chances of ruling the charts.

Recalling the incident, one fan wrote “This ain’t 1st time JM’s solo debuted under hot100, it’s just that they were all under BTS name & JM Spotify acc was created literally in April 2022, his only two solos under his name are Vibe & an unpromoted, badly sabotaged ost With You, that too broke so many records.” Another fan recalled, “Are we talking after going solo cuz jimin definitely had hot 100 entry with filter…” Yet another fan added, “You forgot that JIMIN has already entered Hot 100 with his solo song Filter in 2020—it’s credited under BTS bc it appears on a BTS album.”

Jimin, who was just announced as the ambassador of the brand Dior, made a splash at the Paris Fashion Week with fellow band member J-Hope. Fans are awaiting the news of his album, which is expected to release in February this year.