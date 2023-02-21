Jimin’s album Face confirmed for March release, watch first teaser

Much to the excitement of BTS ARMY, news about Jimin’s upcoming album has been confirmed. Titled Face, the album will drop in March.

Big Hit released a statement that read, “This is BIGHIT MUSIC. BTS member Jimin will be releasing his first solo album FACE. FACE is all about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist. Jimin will see the fans through various activities including the FACE release, so we ask for your continued interest and support for Jimin’s first official solo activity.”

The first teaser also dropped, which features dark waters and the focus on few droplets, and the word Face forms.

In a recent interview, Jimin opened up about the much-discussed break after the 2022 Festa, his album and the times when he felt frustrated, and just ‘screamed and cried’. Jimin added that creating music has become ‘more intimidating’ for him. When asked about the ‘core of Jimin’, he referred to himself a ‘silly guy who likes to drink soju with his friends at a pojang macha (street stall) in a sweatsuit’.

Jimin referred to the monumental fame and changes that BTS has experienced in the last decade, and looked back at them. “To be honest, both BTS and I have experienced a lot of changes in recent years. And since I was able to stay strong throughout those changes, I felt that if I wrote down the thoughts and feelings I had during that time, I would be better equipped to handle similar situations in the future. So, I took some time to look back on them, especially on the kinds of thoughts that made me feel happy or overwhelmed in the past.”

Talking about the difficult times he faced, Jimin told Da Man, “There were so many times when I screamed and cried because I was so tired and exhausted and felt like I didn’t know what to do. I don’t really have anything to say to the past Jimin, because I’m here after having gone through all those years.” However, he still remembers the kind words that people said to him in his tough times, including his manager who ‘gave him a hug’.

He added, “I’ve heard so many beautiful words from my fans, probably more than most people get to hear in their entire lifetimes, and I’ll never be able to repay their kindness. And I’m still hearing them now. There’s also my manager, who gave me a hug and told me he was sorry he didn’t understand everything I was going through; the staff who cried with me; friends who just came to be there for me at my house for several days; and my family. Another thing that gives me the most strength and at the same time makes me feel very apologetic is when the other members tell me that everything’s okay without saying anything else.”

Jimin has released three solo tracks with BTS, Lie in 2016, Serendipity in 2017, and Filter in 2020. In 2018, he released his first independent song, Promise, which he co-wrote and co-composed. He also sang the song With You for the Korean drama Our Blues.