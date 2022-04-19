scorecardresearch
BTS: Jay Park showers praise on Jungkook in new photos, fuming ARMY calls him ‘hypocrite’

BTS member Jungkook recently took a couple of selfies with Jay Park. While many liked the photos, ARMY wasn't ready to forgive Jay Park for his previous statements about the band.

BTSBTS Jungkook with Jay Park (Photo: Instagram/ Jay Park)

Former 2pm member Jay Park took to Instagram and shared photos with BTS’s ‘golden maknae’ Jungkook. The photos showed their bromance, as the two of them were standing close to each other and were all smiles in the selfie.

Jay Park wrote, “After I met JK, I can definitely can see why (BTS) gets so much love. Humble, ambitious, and talented.” Jungkook later shared the post on his Instagram story. In the comments section, fans started wondering if a collaboration between the two was on the way. One wrote, “Are they making music together?? Collab?”

Also Read |BTS in Las Vegas highlights: V-Jungkook have a ‘Cinderella moment’, blushing Suga promises ARMY ‘drive-through wedding’

Another added, “Omg jk and jpark handsome.” Other fans flooded the photos with hearts and fire emoticons. However, many fans were rather unhappy, as Jay Park had earlier notably tweeted ‘problematic’ statements about BTS. One wrote, “Jay park is funny not long ago he claimed he hated when people think he is a member of bts in public and now he’s posting pics with jk with such super sweet honey dripping captions guess now he knows why people actually love them.” Another added, “The audacity jay park has to post pics w jk after everything he said about bts in the pass like if it was nothing.”

Another added, “Can’t say the same about you. You’ve been talking about how kpop is manufactured and inauthentic for years and trying to put BTS in their place as kpop only artists instead of real musicians.” A fourth wrote, “jay park ths biggest hypocrite ever because he acted like he didn’t shade bts and armys in the past but now he’s all smiling and acting like a saint.”

Meanwhile, BTS has just returned from Las Vegas after attending the Grammys and hosting four concerts. The band will be out with a new album by June 10, close to their ninth anniversary.

