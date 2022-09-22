BTS’ J-Hope’s Rush Hour with Crush out: Smooth like butter with ‘top-tier’ choreography, ARMY is in love

BTS J-Hope hasn’t held back from surprising his fans consistently this year. After Jack In The Box and Lollapalooza, the rapper-choreographer dropped the latest single, Rush Hour, a collaboration with South Korean star, Crush. The duo have been giving tantalising hints of the song for the past week, and fans had been quite excited to see J-Hope doing his iconic Mic Drop steps. The song is extremely catchy, with slick choreography and showcases the fun bromance between the two stars. Fans have flooded the video and Twitter with comments saying that the ‘song is smoother than butter’ and that J-Hope’s dance is top tier. One wrote, “The moves, the choreo, they slayed!” Another added that J-Hope ‘only knows how to make hits’

J-Hope was the first from the band to focus on his solo career. During the emotional Festa 2022, he had revealed that it would be healthier for the band to take a step back collectively. J-Hope had spoken about going solo to Rolling Stone, and how difficult it was to do so, without his other six members.

Calling it a lonely experience, he had said, ” I miss my members. But that’s also presented good challenges — physically, energetically, and mentally — after having worked the past 10 years in a group setting. [It’s] very challenging, but also very fun. So actually, I think it’s very positive to take on new challenges, [which] are actually going to help me as a person. So I’m actually enjoying the whole process. Every moment is very fun and very new and it makes me feel like I’ve gone back to the old days.”

Meanwhile, ARMY is eagerly awaiting the band’s concert in Busan, which will take place in October.