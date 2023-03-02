BTS’ J-Hope shares On The Street’s first teaser; prepares emotional ARMY for his military enlistment: ‘It’s my call…’

BTS’ J-Hope shared the first teaser for his upcoming song “On The Street”, which features American rapper J. Cole. The song is touted to be a parting gift for fans, as J-Hope would be leaving for his mandatory military service soon. In the new video, J-Hope stands next to J. Cole while a rather whimsical tune begins to play. BTS member and J-Hope’s close friend Suga reacted with fire emoticons, expressing his pride for the rapper.

ARMY began to flood Twitter with old videos of J-Hope talking about how J. Cole has been his inspiration. A fan wrote, “on the street (with j. cole). i know this means everything to him.” Another fan saw the words ‘It’s my call’ in the background of the video, and remembered how Jin had written on Weverse before he left, “It’s curtain call time.” The fan shared a collage of both the vocalist and the rapper.

“it’s curtain call time” 🤝 “it’s my call” pic.twitter.com/GRHYtrX5J1 — mel . on the street (@ksjvee) March 2, 2023

Yet another fan wrote, “Both Hobi and Jin working with their idols before military service,” as Jin had released “Astronaut”, a collaboration with Coldplay’s Chris Martin. “Imagine working with same legends that inspired u to be musician… BTS really won in life,” read a comment. “Hobi going from admiring jcole to working with him this is so huge im so proud of him,” one fan wrote.

BTS’ J-Hope announced that he would be cancelling the postponement of his military service on February 26. He treated fans to a Weverse broadcast, where he talked about “On The Street”, and the upcoming military service and how Jin had given him tips. He said, “It’s not a big deal I’ll go and come back quickly. I trust you (guys) whenever.. and you guys trust me, right? Trust you.. and trust me. Anyway, I’m not getting enlisted right away, that’s the fact. The comments look like they’re already sending me away. It’s not on yet, we’ve only started the process. Even while I’m doing the military service, I’ve prepared stuff just for you. I think of many things and prepare many things as always.”