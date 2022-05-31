scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
BTS’ J-Hope shares video with Jungkook after singer deletes all Instagram posts; fans heave a sigh of relief: ‘He’s alright, thank god’

BTS's Jungkook deleted all his Instagram posts leaving ARMY worried. Meanwhile, J-Hope shared a video that reassured fans that nothing is wrong.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 31, 2022 2:26:45 pm
BTSBTS ARMY panicked after Jungkook deleted all his Instagram posts. (Photos: Instagram/Big Hit Official)

BTS ARMY had a meltdown after Jungkook deleted all the posts on his Instagram account. Worried fans took to Twitter to post messages, with many asking if the singer was okay, while others wondered if it was part of the promotions for the band’s upcoming album, Proof.

One fan wrote, “I think he just didn’t like his Insta pics anymore and chose to delete them. A lot of people do that all the time,” while another fan wrote, “Jungkook!!?? What is happening?” Another tweet read, “Doesn’t make sense to delete all of that, including personal photos and videos over a possible collab. It does seem strange. Hope all is ok.”

Also Read |BTS: Sleepy Jimin clings to V at the airport as they leave for White House visit, ARMY says ‘V-Min forever’

Some fans joked that V (born Kim Taehyung), who has the habit of deleting Instagram stories by accident, had taken over Jungkook’s Instagram. A fan tweeted, “We wanted jungkook to give tae instagram lessons, but instead tae introduced him to the art of the delete button. THEN, in true golden maknae fashion, he went above and beyond and MASTERED that too. WHAT IS HAPPENING.”

However, fans heaved a sigh of relief after J-Hope shared a video where Jungkook’s voice can be heard in the background as they eat food. “Even when I take pictures of food, there’s nothing I do with it,” he says. Fans interpreted the video as J-Hope’s way of reassuring fans that Jungkook was alright, and there was nothing to worry. J-Hope also shared a photo of Jimin’s cap in his room with the caption, “Why are you always in my room?” Jimin is inactive on social media, so this brought much relief to fans as well.

The band is currently in the US to meet President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss Anti-Asian hate crimes. They are also gearing up to release their album, Proof, which will be out on June 10.

