Sunday, December 26, 2021
BTS: J-Hope reacts to fan’s outpouring of love, cheers for V’s new track Christmas Tree

BTS member J-Hope took to Weverse and praised V's new song, Christmas Tree, which he sang for the K-drama, Our Beloved Summer

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 26, 2021 2:59:18 pm
BTSBTS V released a new song (Photo: Instagram/Big Hit)

While the BTS ARMY continues to be concerned about RM, Jin and Suga, who were diagnosed with COVID-19 recently, J-Hope decided to celebrate Kim Taehyung’s (whose stage name is V) new song and spread some cheer amid the gloom. J-Hope praised V’s new track Christmas Tree, which he sang for the K-drama Our Beloved Summer. The song released on Christmas Eve and has earned much love from fans.

Also Read |BTS’ V says Coldplay called him ‘second Chris Martin’, J-Hope recalls what ‘shook him up mentally’

Taking to Weverse, J-Hope shared his review of the song. “Whaaat even the instrumental is really good and all too,” he wrote, as translated by BTS fan account on Twitter.  On Christmas, V gave a shout-out to the team of Our Beloved Summer and thanked them on Instagram for letting him sing for the K-drama. The singer also commented on a post shared by the show’s lead actor, Choi Woo-shik, who is V’s close friend.

Reacting to J-Hope’s positive post, one fan wrote, “Did I say I love you so much before?” J-Hope answered, “No, you didn’t say it, so you should say it right now!”

While V’s song has given much joy to the fans, many are still awaiting more updates on RM, Jin and Suga’s health. On Christmas Eve, Big Hit Music revealed that Suga had tested positive but has no symptoms. RM returned to South Korea from the US on December 17 and underwent PCR testing and was found negative. He went into mandatory quarantine anyway and on Saturday, December 25, he tested positive. He is not showing any symptoms, the statement said. However, Jin, who returned from the US on December 6, is still showing symptoms. The statement also said that both artists had received both doses of vaccine in August.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Feeling flu-like symptoms this afternoon he underwent PCR testing and was found positive for Covid-19 late this evening. He is exhibiting mild symptoms including light fever, and is undergoing self-treatment at home,” Big Hit said in its statement regarding Jin.

The septet–RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook and V–had gone to perform in Los Angeles for their Permission to Dance concert.

