BTS’ J-Hope tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Grammys, worried ARMY wishes speedy recovery to their ‘sunshine’

BTS‘ J-Hope has tested positive for Covid-19. He is the sixth member of the septet to be diagnosed with coronavirus. This diagnosis comes ahead of the band’s departure to the US for their performance at 2022 Grammy Awards. A couple of days after the Grammys, BTS will be performing in Las Vegas.

The band’s agency released a statement which read, “J Hope presented symptoms of a sore throat and visited a hospital to take a PCR test on Wednesday, March 23, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 today. J-Hope has completed three rounds of Covid-19 vaccinations and is currently not presenting any other extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat and is undergoing treatment at home, while under quarantine. J-Hope is planning to take part in activities, scheduled to take place next month, once his treatment concludes.”

Meanwhile, ARMY is worried for their ‘sunshine’, and they have flooded Twitter with posts. One fan wrote, “Get well soon J-Hope! Without J-Hope, we don’t have hope!” Another fan tweeted, “Speedy recovery, Hobi!”

Earlier this month, BTS performed at an in-person concert in Seoul after over two years.