scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Must Read

BTS’ J-Hope tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Grammys, worried ARMY wishes speedy recovery to their ‘sunshine’

BTS' J-Hope is the sixth member of the septet to be diagnosed with Covid-19.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 24, 2022 2:09:04 pm
J-HopeBTS' J-Hope tests positive for coronavirus. (Photo: Instagram/Big Hit)

BTS‘ J-Hope has tested positive for Covid-19. He is the sixth member of the septet to be diagnosed with coronavirus. This diagnosis comes ahead of the band’s departure to the US for their performance at 2022 Grammy Awards. A couple of days after the Grammys, BTS will be performing in Las Vegas.

The band’s agency released a statement which read, “J Hope presented symptoms of a sore throat and visited a hospital to take a PCR test on Wednesday, March 23, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 today. J-Hope has completed three rounds of Covid-19 vaccinations and is currently not presenting any other extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat and is undergoing treatment at home, while under quarantine. J-Hope is planning to take part in activities, scheduled to take place next month, once his treatment concludes.”

Also Read |BTS: J-Hope shares soundcheck videos ahead of first in-person Seoul concert in over two years, Jungkook waves to screaming fans

Meanwhile, ARMY is worried for their ‘sunshine’, and they have flooded Twitter with posts. One fan wrote, “Get well soon J-Hope! Without J-Hope, we don’t have hope!” Another fan tweeted, “Speedy recovery, Hobi!”

Earlier this month, BTS performed at an in-person concert in Seoul after over two years.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kiara advani, tejasswi prakash, john abraham, nysa devgn
John Abraham, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 24: Latest News

Advertisement