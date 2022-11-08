BTS’ J-Hope surprises Jin with gummy bears on Astronaut music video sets, asks to do dance break: ‘Epitome of a good friend…’

BTS’ Jin’s music video Astronaut behind-the-scenes footage has been released. In the new clip, the singer explains the symbolism of the song and what it means for ARMY. He also bonded with his ‘young friend’, the small girl in the video with whom Jin forms a close friendship. Referring to the scene where she pulls his cheeks relentlessly, Jin joked that people had rarely done that to him in the 30 years of his life. He also took some photos with her, which were later used as decoration for his room in the music video.

In one of the scenes of the video, Jin is seen running, something that left the vocalist rather exhausted. He remembered their earlier music videos, Run and laughed, “How did we run so much in Run? We ran hundred times more there too!” He also had a bit of a struggle to cycle uphill and downhill in another part of the video. The clip showcased fun moments from Jin’s Astronaut sketch, including him trying to bond with horses and laughing with the crew. He also mentioned that it was the first time he was shooting in the US without his members.

Jin was pleasantly surprised when J-Hope came to visit him at the studio in South Korea. J-Hope was rather confused about a part of the video where Jin lets go of the cycle, and he explained, “It means you’ll be fine now, since I held it for you all this time.” Jin was even more touched when J-Hope brought him his favourite gummy bears, calling him the ‘epitome of a good friend’. “You didn’t have to come,” he said, and J-Hope asked, “Should we do a dance break now?” They both laugh and even bust a move. At the end of the video, Jin told the rapper, “It’s even more fun that you’re here because I didn’t expect you at all.” J-Hope joked that ‘another one’ is on the way.

Jin would be reportedly enlisting for mandatory military service by the end of the year, as he turns 30 in December. The military service schedules for the rest have not been announced as yet.