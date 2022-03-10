BTS: J-Hope shares soundcheck videos ahead of first in-person Seoul concert in over two years, Jungkook waves to screaming fans

BTS is ready for their first in-person concert, in Seoul, after almost two years. After sharing photos of stage sets, and cryptic posts, the band is ready to perform at home again. The youngest member of the septet, Jungkook shared a photo of himself in a car and captioned it, “Let’s go!” His new lip-piercing didn’t go unnoticed, leaving ARMY to have a collective meltdown. The singer had earlier removed his eyebrow piercing, leaving fans to believe that it ‘was the end of an era’.

Meanwhile, Jin, the eldest member of BTS, told fans to wear warm clothes to beat the cold weather. He wrote, “Everyone the weather is cold. Those who come tomorrow, please make sure you wear padding. My hands are frozen.” On the other hand, Suga seemed annoyed that it was actually warm but warned fans nonetheless to be warmly clad at night. J-Hope shared videos of the soundcheck, and greeted excited fans. In the video, he is clad in a cap and coat, and waves to the screaming ARMY. Videos of Jimin, Jungkook and RM greeting the crowd are going viral too.

BTS will soon be performing in Las Vegas for four days, and ARMY is hoping for an announcement of a world tour. The members returned from the extended break a while ago, and have been posting photos of themselves at work.