BTS: J-Hope dreams of bullying Jimin, ARMY wonders if he is being ‘trained’ by Jin

BTS adores Jimin, but that doesn’t stop them from teasing him playfully, especially Jin. Recently, Jimin shared several posts on the interactive platform Weverse, talking about his dreams with fans. In one post, he asked whether ARMY could remember any of their dreams.

J-Hope, cheerfully responded to the post, “I dream of bullying Jiminie,” and attached an angelic emoji to it. This sent fans into peals of laughter, with several insinuating that Jin had been training J-Hope. One wrote, “Is that you Jin?” While another asked, “Is Jin training J-Hope? One ARMY member asked whether bullying Jimin was a lifelong goal of J-Hope’s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS weverse translation (@btsweverse_translation)

BTS is in LA, for their upcoming concert. V, Jimin, J-Hope and Jin shared numerous selfies and posts bidding goodbye to ARMY, saying that they will see them soon. On reaching LA, Jin shared a message saying that they had reached safely, and sent his love to ARMY. J-Hope shared numerous photos, and captioned his post, “Long time, no see!” Suga wrote, “Good job, I hope you get a good result!” Suga was referring to the university entrance exams in Korea.

The band will perform in LA, and they’ve been expressing their excitement of finally performing for fans in person. Apart from this, BTS will also join Coldplay on stage for the American Music Awards 2021, and sing their collaboration, My Universe.

BTS swept up awards at European Music Awards, which took place on November 14. They won all four awards for which they were nominated and snagged the most trophies of any artist this year. BTS won Best Group, Best Pop, and Biggest Fans, as well as the new award for Best K-Pop (for which BLACKPINK’s Lisa, MONSTA X, NCT 127, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, and TWICE were also nominated).