BTS’ J-Hope expresses sadness at not being there personally for other members’ solos due to his military service: ‘I’ll cheer them on quietly’

BTS ARMY had barely managed to come to terms with Jin’s departure for military service, when J-Hope announced that he too would be following suit soon. The rapper and lead choreographer for the band had announced through his agency Big Hit that he would apply for the cancellation of the postponement of his mandatory military service. Later, J-Hope featured on a Weverse Live and comforted fans by saying that this wasn’t a farewell, there was still time left.

Talking to his fans, J-Hope said as translated by Twitter user @BTStranslation_, “Yes, the process has started as you heard, but just because I applied for it doesn’t mean I’ll get enlisted immediately. I had it in my mind when I was doing the live on my birthday, but I was being a little careful about what I was saying. I was thinking of the process since last year after Jin hyung enlisted. The time has passed so quickly. I’ve grown 30 years old. J-Hope has become 30, my birthday has passed (by).. all this time (with you guys) has been so meaningful.” He added that Jin had called him after the notice came out. “He called me the moment the notice was released. He said, ‘J-Hooooope, I got the news!’ We talked about the process and he gave me advice about stuff too.”

As ARMY started getting emotional in the comments section and already began to bid him goodbye, J-Hope said, “It’s not a big deal I’ll go and come back quickly. I trust you (guys) whenever.. and you guys trust me, right? Trust you.. and trust me. Anyway, I’m not getting enlisted right away, that’s the fact. The comments look like they’re already sending me away. It’s not on yet, we’ve only started the process. Even while I’m doing the military service, I’ve prepared stuff just for you. I think of many things and prepare many things as always.”

Asked if he would hold a Weverse Live before enlisting, the singer said, “Of course. Should I come after shaving my head? But that will be a little sad, right? It makes me sad if you guys say it’s a farewell greeting. It’s not a farewell. Personally, what makes me feel a little sad is that I won’t be able to cheer on all the members’ solos (in person), I’ll just cheer them on quietly.” He added that he had heard Jimin’s main track from his album Face and was looking forward to its release.

However, to lighten the mood, Jin ‘welcomed’ J-Hope to military service and pretended to school him, saying that he should not make eye contact when he sees him. He also taught him about the angle of salute, which fans saw as a payback for all the times J-Hope had disciplined him about his dancing skills.

J-Hope will release his song “On The Street” on March 2, as a parting gift for fans.