BTS J-Hope surprises ARMY as he drops new Rush Hour teaser with Crush: ‘We won’t survive this’

The year just keeps getting more exciting for BTS’ J-Hope (born Jung Hoseok). After the euphoric success of his album, Jack in The Box and electrifying Lollapalooza performance, the rapper-choreographer has something else in store for ARMY—a collaboration with South Korean star Crush titled Rush Hour, which will release on September 22. Crush and J-Hope have been close friends for a while, as evident from their Instagram feeds and ARMY is also sure that this would be another raging success. This would be Crush’s comeback after his military service. J-Hope captioned his post, “Let’s go!”

ARMY is already excited as J-Hope has been experimenting with different kinds of genre lately. One wrote, “Crush and Hobi together, omg, this is not a drill!” Another added, “It’s a collab of the year, I’m calling it now.” Others were busy wondering how they missed out on the hints before. One wrote, “Crush was all over his stories, and him liking every post of Crush. Hobi was telling us something, but we were jus too naive to figure it out. In the end, ARMY are the winner. New music!” One fan shared a video of Crush at J-Hope’s sister’s wedding. “Their friendship goes way back and Hobi always said that one of his favourite singers is Crush. He does have a good voice!” Others said, ” Hobi just dropped this on us without warning? Can we breathe?”

While BTS collectively has said that they won’t be making music as a band for a while, the members have individually been keeping busy. After Jungkook’s Left And Right track with Charlie Puth, he along with Jimin, V and Jin collaborated with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco for Bad Decisions. RM then dropped Sexy Nukim with Balming Tiger, and now J-Hope is ready with Rush Hour. Nevertheless, much to the excitement of fans, the band will perform in Busan in October, though the logistics and finances are still being discussed.