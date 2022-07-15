BTS’ J-Hope releases new album Jack In The Box, Arson music video; ARMY says ‘this is exactly what we want’. Watch

The day has arrived for Hobi fans. J-Hope (born Jung Hoseok) from BTS, released his new album, Jack In The Box, which comprises several new tracks including Arson, More, Jack In The Box and Pandora Box. The rapper had been sharing teasers and concept photos from the album for days now, giving fans a glimpse into his edgier side.

The music video of Arson had the ARMY cheering for Hobi as he presented a different avatar to his personality, which seems to be the theme of his new album.

One of the comments read, “Come on, J-Hope. Let it burn and not burn. We are always with you.” Another fan wrote, “I love what he’s doing with this album. He’s shedding the ‘sunshine’ box he’s been put in. He isn’t leaving it, but he’s showing us that that’s not all he is. That there’s more to him than that. Something deeper. And I support and respect him 100% for that.”

“J-Hope, perfect dance, fast rap, great voice, this is exactly what we want Hobi the best,” wrote another fan.

J-Hope seemed to have hosted a pre-release party, which included his band members. Big Hit chairman Bang PD, Tiger JK and Yoon Mirae. Jin shared several photos from the party against the Jack In The Box backdrop, with just the simple caption, “J-Hope.” Jin also responded to several fans saying that he didn’t know anyone at the party apart from the band members and Bang PD and was reading webtoons in a corner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

J-Hope also shared videos of people dancing and enjoying themselves, while V is seen taking videos. V and RM were spotted in Tiger JK’s selfies too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger JK (@drunkentigerjk)

J-Hope had released the track More earlier on July 1, which has already scored a place on Billboard’s Hot 100, making it the rapper’s second solo entry after the 2019 hit Chicken Noodle Soup.

In June, the band members had discussed taking a break for a while and focussing on their solo careers, which J-Hope had agreed on, saying that it would be healthy for the band. After there was an uproar as many assumed that BTS was disbanding or going on hiatus, Big Hit put out a statement saying that the members would continue their group activities, but also focus on solo careers, and J-Hope would be the first to lead the charge.

Meanwhile, much to the excitement of fans, the band members were spotted shooting recently, and it is assumed that this was for RUN BTS, their variety show.