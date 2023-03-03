BTS’ J Hope releases On The Street music video before enlisting with army, ARMY says ‘Never thought I could cry listening to a rap’

BTS’ J-Hope released his farewell gift ‘On The Street’ for fans, featuring his idol and ‘muse’ American rapper J-Cole. Last week, the rapper and lead choreographer of the band announced that he would be applying for the cancellation of his military postponement, and would be enlisting soon.

ARMY couldn’t hold back its tears on J-Hope’s farewell song. One of the fans commented, “It’s so good, the lyrics are heartfelt do real I’m crying 😭 on the street is really beautiful, melodious 💜 Thank you J-hope and J.Cole 💜” Another comment read, “I’m already addicted to On The Street after listening to it a couple times. Hobi and J. Cole killed it! I love it so much 😭😭” Another fan called the music video ‘sincere’ and wrote, “Never thought I could cry listening to a rap.😭 Lyrics were really thought of. The beat was nostalgic. MV was simple but sincere. On the Street is a masterpiece. Congrats Hobi and JCole. 💜 #OnTheStreet_Jhope #OnTheStreet”

Watch J-Hope’s On the Street

The eldest member, Jin had left for service in December. While Suga is the next in line, owing to his shoulder injury and subsequent surgery, the rapper in all probability would not be leaving for service. J-Hope announced that he would be cancelling the postponement of his military service on February 26. He treated fans to a Weverse broadcast, where he talked about “On The Street”, and the upcoming military service and how Jin had given him helpful advice. He said, “It’s not a big deal I’ll go and come back quickly. I trust you (guys) whenever.. and you guys trust me, right? Trust you.. and trust me. Anyway, I’m not getting enlisted right away, that’s the fact. The comments look like they’re already sending me away. It’s not on yet, we’ve only started the process. Even while I’m doing the military service, I’ve prepared stuff just for you. I think of many things and prepare many things as always.”

Last year, after the band announced their break during Festa 2022, J-Hope was the first to go solo and released his album, Jack in the Box. He also collaborated with Korean star Crush for the song Rush Hour.