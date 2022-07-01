J-Hope’s ‘More’ MV has ARMY loving Hobi’s new avatar: ‘This is a musical masterpiece’

K-pop band BTS is currently enjoying some time apart but the band members are keeping the ARMY entertained with their singles. J-Hope released his latest single ‘More‘ on Friday and the fans were totally in love with Hobi’s latest track. RM shared fire emojis on his post.

One fan wrote, “Wow wow Hobi! Amazing, incredible love it! So excited for our journey to get to know you all individually, we will support BTS all the way. We purple you!!” Another fan wrote, “This is a musical masterpiece ..hobi how did you come up with the melodies and instruments?? How ..i have rarely heard something like this…surely worth the wait.”

Most fans were quick to point out that this was a very different avatar of Hobi, who is otherwise known as the jovial person of the band, and is often seen as the dance guru of the septet.

‘More’ is a part of j-Hope’s upcoming album Jack In The Box. The concept photos from the album were earlier shared on social media that had fans wondering what led to this change in Hobi.

During the FESTA Dinner 2022, J-Hope had said that the time apart from the band would be healthy for its members as well. “I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again,” he said. “I hope you don’t see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan. I think BTS will become stronger that way,” he said.

The fans thought that this could mean that BTS was disbanding but HYBE was quick to release a statement that read, “BTS will start a new chapter in which they will simultaneously carry out team activities and individual activities. This will be a time for each of the members to grow with their diverse activities, and we anticipate that this will foster BTS into a long-running team. The label will actively support this.”