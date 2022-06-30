BTS’ J-Hope drops catchy teaser for solo single More from Jack In The Box, Jungkook reacts: ‘That’s crazy…’

BTS’ J-Hope dropped the teaser for the single ‘More’ from his album, Jack In The Box. The 15-second teaser shows a single key with the title etched on the surface, with a seemingly 90’s beat in the background as the rapper is heard shouting, “Because I want some more!” In the recent concept photos of his album, J-Hope seems to have gone for a horror vibe, and ARMY has praised his versatility.

J-Hope’s single will drop on July 1 at 9:30 am IST, while the full album will release on July 15. This release comes just a few weeks after the band decided that they would be taking some time off and will focus on their solo careers for a while.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

Band member Jungkook reacted to the post and wrote, “That’s crazy.”

According to the official announcement, Jack in the Box “supports J-Hope’s aspirations to break the mold and grow further. The album represents J-Hope’s own musical personality and vision as an artist.” During the FESTA Dinner 2022, J-Hope had said that this time apart would be healthy for the band as well. “I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again,” he said. “I hope you don’t see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan. I think BTS will become stronger that way,” he said.

At first this led to widespread panic among ARMY with many assuming that the band was disbanding, which also led to HYBE suffering monetary losses. Nevertheless, the band members quickly put out fires and Big Hit issued a statement, “BTS will start a new chapter in which they will simultaneously carry out team activities and individual activities. This will be a time for each of the members to grow with their diverse activities, and we anticipate that this will foster BTS into a long-running team. The label will actively support this.”