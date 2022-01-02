BTS: J-Hope misses RM, Jimin sincerely hopes that he can meet everyone this year

While three BTS members–RM, Jin and Suga–recover from COVID-19, the other four–Jungkook, V, J-Hope and Jimin–have been keeping the ARMY engaged with numerous social media posts and updates. Apart from this, they’ve been sending each other much love.

Recently, Jungkook shared a photo of himself at the beach, and RM commented, “Happy New Year Jungkook!” RM also sent him a heart. On the other hand, he reacted with applause emojis to J-Hope’s post. On seeing his response, J-Hope responded, “Our Namjoon! Miss you!”

On New Year, V, Jimin and Jin penned emotional posts for the ARMY, thanking them for being by their side. Jimin wrote, “I sincerely hope that I can see everyone this year. I sincerely hope that all of you, who I love, will be happier than anyone else. I miss everyone.” Jin wrote, “Thank you ARMY that I had a very happy and grateful time this year. Every year I received more and more love and I’m always thinking about how to repay this favour. I am so happy that you enjoyed Super Tuna. I will do my best to make ARMY laugh next year, and will do everything with my best. I love you ARMY!” V echoed the same sentiments in his post, and prayed for a happy and healthy 2022.

Recently, V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, celebrated his 26th birthday. On the occasion, his fan club China Baidu Vbar presented him with a special gift. They arranged for the Burj Khalifa to be lit up with a birthday message for their idol. This made V the first K-pop artiste to have his photos up on the world’s tallest building. The three-minute ad had the song “Inner Child”, sung by V for Map of the Soul: 7, also playing in the backdrop.

The band is on an ‘extended’ break, and will return in a couple of months.