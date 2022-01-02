scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 02, 2022
Must Read

BTS: J-Hope misses RM, Jimin sincerely hopes that he can meet everyone this year

BTS members Jin, Jimin and V penned emotional posts on the occasion of New Year, thanking the ARMY for their love and support.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 2, 2022 1:08:26 pm
BTS membersBTS has earned record earnings at the recently concluded LA concert. (Photo: Big Hit Entertainment/YouTube)

While three BTS members–RM, Jin and Suga–recover from COVID-19, the other four–Jungkook, V, J-Hope and Jimin–have been keeping the ARMY engaged with numerous social media posts and updates. Apart from this, they’ve been sending each other much love.

Recently, Jungkook shared a photo of himself at the beach, and RM commented, “Happy New Year Jungkook!” RM also sent him a heart. On the other hand, he reacted with applause emojis to J-Hope’s post. On seeing his response, J-Hope responded, “Our Namjoon! Miss you!”

Also Read |BTS’ V protected Jimin from bullies in school, told Big Hit to take him in the band: The VMin friendship

On New Year, V, Jimin and Jin penned emotional posts for the ARMY, thanking them for being by their side. Jimin wrote, “I sincerely hope that I can see everyone this year. I sincerely hope that all of you, who I love, will be happier than anyone else. I miss everyone.” Jin wrote, “Thank you ARMY that I had a very happy and grateful time this year. Every year I received more and more love and I’m always thinking about how to repay this favour. I am so happy that you enjoyed Super Tuna. I will do my best to make ARMY laugh next year, and will do everything with my best. I love you ARMY!” V echoed the same sentiments in his post, and prayed for a happy and healthy 2022.

Recently, V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, celebrated his 26th birthday. On the occasion, his fan club China Baidu Vbar presented him with a special gift. They arranged for the Burj Khalifa to be lit up with a birthday message for their idol. This made V the first K-pop artiste to have his photos up on the world’s tallest building. The three-minute ad had the song “Inner Child”, sung by V for Map of the Soul: 7, also playing in the backdrop.

The band is on an ‘extended’ break, and will return in a couple of months.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

celeb wedding 660
Katrina-Vicky, Varun-Natasha, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain: The big fat celebrity weddings of 2021

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 02: Latest News

Advertisement