BTS’ J-Hope recreates legendary Mic Drop step in new Rush Hour teaser with Crush, ARMY says ‘this will be crazy’

BTS’ ‘Mic drop era’ belonged to J-Hope as most ARMY would agree –the band’s choreographer-rapper took the centrestage with the powerful track that was a scathing message for all the vitriol that the members were receiving at the time. The hip-hop song had a particular dance step that appears to have been recreated in J-Hope’s newest collaboration with South Korean star, Crush. The song, titled Rush Hour, sees J-Hope doing the popular step and fans are of course excited.

Many fans edited the same teaser with Mic Drop playing in the background. One wrote, “No cause what’s with mic drop iconic dance hobi what are you planning?” Another wrote, “i can already say that this one will definitely be a bop look at the mic drop choreo! RUSH HOUR IS COMING CRUSH FT. JHOPE.” Others typed the lyrics from the song that matched the choreography and some said that it was going to be ‘legendary’. Another added, “oh we’re “did you see my bag”-ing up in here this is about to go crazy…”

Mic Drop was recorded in two languages, Korean and Japanese was the band’s first track to reach top 40 on the Billboards chart as it debuted at 28. It was also the 13th best-selling single of Japan in 2017 and was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America and double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of Japan.

Rush Hour, featuring J-Hope and Crush will release on September 22.

Meanwhile, the band is prepping for their Busan concert in October, which will be made available for livestreaming on Weverse. The band had collectively stepped back from making music, but have been busy with their individual promotions and keeping ARMY busy with their new singles and collaborations.