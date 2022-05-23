BTS’ J-Hope reveals why he chose love song Her for Proof album, says ARMY had ‘different interpretations’: ‘Pressures of having to reshape who I am…’

As the anticipation surrounding BTS’s anthology album Proof reaches a feverish pitch, Big Hit shared a video where band member J-Hope revealed why he selected the songs Her and Outro: Ego for the album. The rapper mentioned the times he ‘wore a mask’ to conceal the side he doesn’t want to show people. J-Hope also said that he has come to accept all aspects of who he is. The video showed glimpses of the BTS members in a desert area, which led ARMY to believe that the footage is hinting at an upcoming video.

In the video, J-Hope said, “I included Her and Outro: Ego in this album, Proof. Her is essentially a love song, but some ARMY interpreted the lyrics as being more complex, about feeling the pressures of having to reshape who I am for Her. There can be many different interpretations, but there are times when I have to wear a mask to hide the sides of myself that I don’t particularly want to show other people.”

He also added, “And I sometimes hid because I didn’t want to show that side of myself either. But they are all me. I came to accept all of my sides as parts of my identity, my ego, because the members and ARMY accept all of me. Who I am, just as I am, my ego is my Proof.”

ARMY was left emotional and flooded the post with comments. One wrote, “Jung Hoseok saying how Her can be a love song but also be interpreted as a complex song of hiding aspects of ourselves and him embracing all of these sides of himself as his ego to be his proof is so beautiful!” Another added, “Hobi is so precious, yes Ego is so powerful #Proof_of_JHope is very Beautiful like Acceptance & the most unconditional Bond between Army + BTS (Him). Aaah same Babe same. I’m getting teary eyes #BTS_Proof is such an intimate journey.”

Proof, an anthology album with three new tracks will release on June 10, ahead of the group’s ninth anniversary. The agency Big Hit has been sharing clips daily where the members explain why they chose selected tracks for the album. In the earlier video, Suga says, “I picked two songs in completely contrasting styles. They’re Trivia: Seesaw, which is relatively calm and BTS Cypher PT.3: Killer (Feat. Supreme Boi) which is more powerful and full of energy. I wonder what sort of songs I can come up with ranging between these polar opposite songs. It’s fun and meaningful to come up with ideas for expanding my musical spectrum.”

He added, “I think that always challenging myself with no limits in the musical spectrum is who I am and who BTS is. I guess my music and BTS’ music that are the products of these thoughts and ideas are our Proof.” The video also seemed to tease glimpses of their upcoming music video, leaving fans to speculate.