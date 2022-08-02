BTS’ J-Hope shares emotional post after Lollapalooza, recalls how Jimin was his ‘light in the dark’: ‘I whipped myself forward…’

BTS’ J-Hope is basking in the glory of his historic Lollapalooza performance on July 31. The rapper performed tracks like Arson, More, Daydream in front of a screaming crowd, while his close friend and band member Jimin cheered for him. Other band members cheered for J-Hope too and Suga shared a story where he was seen watching J-Hope at Lollapalooza—or Hobipalooza as ARMY termed it.

J-Hope shared a series of photos, which included Becky G and penned an emotional post too. He wrote, “July 31, 2022 is going to be one of my greatest and unforgettable moments. Lollapalooza was one of the most important challenges of Jack in the Box. Preparing an hour-long show with me front and center was just one dread-filled moment after another, and I whipped myself forward as hard as I could, again and again, to practice for the show. Most of all, preparing every detail with so much attention and care made me learn along the way about who I really am. Yesterday was the culmination of this whole process, and that’s why it’ll be that much more of a treasured memory in my life’s history and have that much more meaning!”

He added, “I want to thank all of the staff who worked so hard for Lollapalooza, all of my buddies in the band and the dance crew, Becky G for her special presence, Jimin who came so far to cheer me on, and above all I want to thank our ARMY who made yesterday’s stage shine even more brightly, and I would like to thank once again all the organizers of Lollapalooza who gave me this amazing opportunity!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

On Monday, J-Hope held a VLive with Jimin and recalled how difficult and challenging the entire experience was, and thanked Jimin for being his ‘light in the dark’. Apparently, J-Hope wasn’t aware till the last minute that Jimin was flying out to see him, and told him rather regretfully that he would have included him in the song Dynamite otherwise.

“I was in the dark room and you became my light.” This live truly shows how Jimin, flying from Korea to Chicago for J-hope has made a great impact for J-hope for his emotional and mental health. pic.twitter.com/JI4IHVvbRh — aki⁷ 🎧🃏🍁 (@irunwithbangtan) August 1, 2022

Emotional ARMY also noted that during his Safety Zone performance, J-Hope pointed at Jimin.

Meanwhile, BTS members Jimin, Jin and V and Jungkook have their track Bad Decisions releasing on August 5 with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco.