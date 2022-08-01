BTS’ J-Hope creates history at Lollapalooza with electric performances, Jimin cheers and dances in the stands. Watch videos

August 1, 2022 9:49:24 am
BTS’ J-Hope came, saw and conquered Lollapalooza and the numerous videos shared by ARMY are proof f the same. The rapper headlined Sunday for the annual musical festival and sang ‘Arson’, ‘Daydream’, ‘Future’, ‘Hope World’ and included his BTS members with the group’s hit song, ‘Dynamite’. Needless to say, ARMY has trended ‘Hobipalooza’ on Twitter, with fans overwhelmed with his performances. Of course, his ‘number one’ Jimin was standing and cheering him on.
Check out the videos here:
GOOSEBUMPS. THANK YOU J-HOPE 😭 #HOBIPALOOZA pic.twitter.com/PTXpXJaOer
— ً (@jmnsource) August 1, 2022
You have just witnessed the legendary artist Jung Hoseok make history. #HOBIPALOOZA pic.twitter.com/eVfFk3Lnzf
— sen⁷ @ hobipalooza (@sugatradamus) August 1, 2022
Jimin dances to Daydream
jimin dancing to daydream 🥺 #HOBIPALOOZA pic.twitter.com/w54riyxC0K
— hourly jikook (@jikookhr) August 1, 2022
🐿️: MAKE SOME MOTHER FUCKING NOISE.
#HOBIPALOOZApic.twitter.com/IKF5tGcWGP
— 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝘂🌶️🃏 (@ValuJim433) August 1, 2022
Becky G and J-Hope share a hug
— Hoseok y Becky G en el backstage del Lollapalooza 🫂💜#HOBIPALOOZA @BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/WQryvds1lb
— Avril; HOBIPALOOZA ☁️ (@btsargento) August 1, 2022
J-Hope singing Ego, Jimin cheering
Jhope performing EGO & look at supportive Jimin in the back 😭😭😭💜#HOBIPALOOZA
pic.twitter.com/efcIROIGR1
— ⟭⟬♡ (@BTSArmy_47) August 1, 2022
Jimin flew to Chicago on Saturday to support J-Hope for his debut Lollapalooza performance. The rapper shared videos on his Instagram stories of the singer dancing and singing, along with photos of J-Cole.
July was the month of J-Hope as ARMY says—the rapper began by releasing the song ‘More’, and then later dropped the album Jack In The Box, which raged through Billboard. It was another step in his solo career as he had hinted earlier about showcasing different sides to himself during the Fiesta Dinner 2022.
Meanwhile, BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, Jin and V have something new for ARMY in the form of the track ‘Bad Decisions’, a collaboration with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg. The song will be out on August 5, and the first teaser was released Sunday, giving ARMY a taste of what is to come.
-
-
