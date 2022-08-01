scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

BTS’ J-Hope creates history at Lollapalooza with electric performances, Jimin cheers and dances in the stands. Watch videos

BTS' J-Hope performed for one hour at Lollapalooza and sang his hit tracks including Daydream, Arson and even paid tribute to his band members with their song, Dynamite.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 1, 2022 9:49:24 am
J HopeJ hope created history at Lollapalooza (Photo: Instagram/ J Hope)

BTS’ J-Hope came, saw and conquered Lollapalooza and the numerous videos shared by ARMY are proof f the same. The rapper headlined Sunday for the annual musical festival and sang ‘Arson’, ‘Daydream’, ‘Future’, ‘Hope World’ and included his BTS members with the group’s hit song, ‘Dynamite’. Needless to say, ARMY has trended ‘Hobipalooza’ on Twitter, with fans overwhelmed with his performances. Of course, his ‘number one’ Jimin was standing and cheering him on.

Also Read |BTS: V ‘burns it all’ to cheer on J-Hope as rapper leaves for Chicago to headline Lollapalooza, watch

Check out the videos here: 

Jimin dances to Daydream

Becky G and J-Hope share a hug

J-Hope singing Ego, Jimin cheering

Jimin flew to Chicago on Saturday to support J-Hope for his debut Lollapalooza performance. The rapper shared videos on his Instagram stories of the singer dancing and singing, along with photos of J-Cole.

July was the month of J-Hope as ARMY says—the rapper began by releasing the song ‘More’, and then later dropped the album Jack In The Box, which raged through Billboard. It was another step in his solo career as he had hinted earlier about showcasing different sides to himself during the Fiesta Dinner 2022.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...Premium
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisisPremium
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories

Meanwhile, BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, Jin and V have something new for ARMY in the form of the track ‘Bad Decisions’, a collaboration with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg. The song will be out on August 5, and the first teaser was released Sunday, giving ARMY a taste of what is to come.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

2

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

3

After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress

4

Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting

5

Jharkhand crisis: All's well, says Congress, but unsure of its MLAs' backroom politics

Featured Stories

August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
PM and President’s photos in govt ads: Supreme Court ruling, High Court i...
PM and President’s photos in govt ads: Supreme Court ruling, High Court i...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Understanding the unique jobs crisis that India faces
Explained

Understanding the unique jobs crisis that India faces

Premium
Rains, falling prices prompt farmers to shift from pulses to cotton

Rains, falling prices prompt farmers to shift from pulses to cotton

CWG 2022: Family time @ the cricket

CWG 2022: Family time @ the cricket

India sees first monkeypox death, but here's why you must not panic
Explained

India sees first monkeypox death, but here's why you must not panic

Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories
Express Opinion

Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories

Premium
Lawyer in PILs against CM Soren arrested in Kolkata

Lawyer in PILs against CM Soren arrested in Kolkata

The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

In LS, inflation up for discussion today, but may get drowned out

In LS, inflation up for discussion today, but may get drowned out

Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortable
Express Opinion

Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortable

Premium
Communal murders rock three families in Dakshina Kannada

Communal murders rock three families in Dakshina Kannada

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Opinion

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

arjun kapoor, malaika arora
Malaika Arora turns into a perfect cheerleader for boyfriend Arjun Kapoor as he walks the ramp
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement